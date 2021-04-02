Bhad Bhabie Claims $1 Million Earnings Hours After OnlyFans Debut

The "Dr. Phil" viral phenom-turned-rapper is making a killing on the subscription-based platform.

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl has reportedly raked in some serious cash just hours after her OnlyFans debut.

Dr. Phil troublemaker-turned-rapper Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, celebrated her 18th birthday by going live on the subscription-based social media platform.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of what appears to be transaction activity showing $1,030,703.43 in earnings.

"Not bad for 6 hours we broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record," she captioned the image. An insider told the New York Post that she's tracking to generate more than $5 million in 24 hours.

Bregoli teased her OnlyFans opening with a racy Instagram video set in and around a luxe mansion.

"Saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call we breaking all the rules," she captioned the clip.

A variety of comments have poured in since the reveal. Some lamely attempted to body shame the young rapper, to which Bregoli snappily responded, “Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service."

Others took issue not with Bregoli, but with fans who flocked to the teen's OnlyFans page.

“Damn y’all wasted y’all money to see a girl that just turned 18?” commented one follower.

“Every day I lose more faith in the human race,” wrote another. “Whoever bought that s–t creepy as f–k,” wrote one more.

Bregoli also received support from fellow influencers, including fellow rapper and OnlyFans star Lexy Panterra, who responded with a "clap" emoji.

Singer-songwriter Evoni also commented, "Gah damn I thought my shit was booming."