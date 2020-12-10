Watch Bob Odenkirk Go Full Vigilante in John Wick-Style 'Nobody' Trailer

The middle-aged action star taking on a badass role when some men would just retire and golf all day is a stereotype. Some might think of Liam Neeson first, who is in his 60s and still tearing it up in movies like the Taken series, or Keanu Reeves, a very young 56 and doing many of his own stunts in the John Wick movies. Bob Odenkirk, 58-year-old alt-comedy god who revealed via Breaking Bad and his own Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul, that he'd been hiding major acting chops all those years writing comedy and starring in goofball sketch shows? He's no action hero.

The trailer above, for Odenkirk's upcoming revenge flick, Nobody, will change your mind about that.

Produced by John Wick director David Leitch and written by Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, Nobody doesn't necessarily shy away from comparisons to the massively successful Keanu Reeves action series about a former assassin who is drawn back into a baroque and murderous underworld after thugs kill his dog. Save that it stars Odenkirk, who if you only knew him from comedy or even Better Call Saul is a revelation in this trailer.

Here's the movie's synopsis from IGN:

Sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.



When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.



The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

If the trailer is any indication, Nobody follows the Wick model in leaning into its lead's strengths as well. Keanu Reeves's vibe as a low-key man of few words fits Wick's quiet, relentless determination. Odenkirk, however, is a master of one-liners and grim humor in general, and so is his Hutch Mansell, apparently.

Put it this way: It's not often you can say the best line in a trailer for a movie about a trained killer is "Give me the goddamn kitty cat bracelet!"

Unless Bob Odenkirk is playing the guy who says the line with a gun in someone's face.

Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who also directed the POV action rager Hardcore Henry. The movie co-stars Christopher Lloyd as Hutch Mansell's father and the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA as his brother, who helps Hutch as he seeks revenge.

Nobody is scheduled for theatrical release only on February 26, 2021.