Eminem Blasts Anti-Maskers, 'Dirty' Cops and Drew Brees in New Single With Kid Cudi

"Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, how the f— is it that so many cops are dirty?"

Eminem and Kid Cudi literally join forces in the comic book-inspired video for their new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady."

Cudi opens the track by combining boastful lines like "Yeah, I let my nuts hang, Knock your top off with LeBron or Dwayne Wade" with references to his stint in rehab and personal growth.

Buy Em's verses have been grabbing considerably more attention. The Detroit-bred emcee slams Drew Brees for his controversial statements about NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem, blasts anti-maskers and dirty cops, and offers prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, two unarmed African-American men whose deaths sparked outrage and ignited nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Here are relevant excerpts from Eminem's verse, courtesy of Genius:

On Brees...

I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?)

Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)

That’s New Orleans (What?), f— Drew Brees (Yeah)

On anti-maskers...

Bunch of half-wits up in office (What?)

Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and (Yeah)

Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing

And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ‘em

I just used the same basket as you shopping

Now I’m in a f—in’ casket from you coughin’ (Damn)

On George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and dirty cops:

And it’s nonstop fury (Yeah)

‘Cause I ain’t holding ‘em up like an armed robbery (Nah)

And God’s my jury, so when I die, I’m not worried (Nah)

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah)

How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty? (Huh?)

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery (F—)

Buy or stream The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady here.