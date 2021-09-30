Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in October

Netflix has great comedy in store this October with Dave Chappelle's new standup special, The Closer. Watch a newly-released teaser for the show above.
Of course, when it comes to new streaming entertainment available in October, naturally many might think of horror first, what with those eerie Halloween stores mysteriously popping up in every strip mall and jack-o-lanterns grinning from every doorstep. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon, and Disney+ all have viewers covered there.
For example, Netflix has chillers based on true events like David Fincher's masterful 2007 serial killer drama Zodiac as well a new season of Locke & Key, a horror series based on comics by Stephen King's equally talented horrormeister son Joe Hill.
HBO Max is delivering a gritty return to Tony Soprano's world (its own kind of horror for anyone on Tony's bad side) with the premiere of The Many Saints of Newark on October 1. Set in the tumultuous late 1960s, the movie is a prequel that tracks the early rise of the Sopranos mob boss (played by the late James Gandolfini's lookalike son Michael Gandolfini) that starts when he gets into "business" with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).
Over on Hulu, you can choose from sci-fi with just about every Star Trek movie ever to the comedy-horror of Teen Wolf—or the 2020 B-movie thriller with the ridiculous, over-the-top title, Cheer Camp Killer, if that's more your speed.
Amazon Prime is bringing new horror with selections like The Manor—an Amazon original movie about an old folks' home with creepy secrets—and giving us more Daniel Craig in the form of his surprisingly intense 2011 sci-fi thriller Cowboys and Aliens.
Meanwhile, Disney+ is keeping things mostly light this October with selections for kids (or possibly very high adults) like The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! and the surely bone-chilling Muppets Haunted Mansion. We're hoping that one involves a zombie Fozzie Bear.
As for Dave Chappelle—he's only scary if you're afraid of the raw, unvarnished truth. As he says in the trailer, "Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it to be funny." Chappelle's The Closer drops on Netflix October 5.
Make your fright night party plans with the selections listed below.
Netflix
Coming in October (no specific date announced)
- A World Without — Netflix Film
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series
- Encounters Season 1
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary
- Inspector Koo — Netflix Series
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary
October 1
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary
- Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special
- Forever Rich — Netflix Film
- The Guilty — Netflix Film
- MAID — Netflix Series
- Paik's Spirit — Netflix Series
- Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime
- Swallow — Netflix Film
- A Knight's Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li's Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It...
- Seinfeld Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3
- Scissor Seven Season 3 — Netflix Anime
- Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film
October 4
- On My Block Season 4 — Netflix Series
October 5
- Escape The Undertaker — Netflix Film
- Dave Chappelle: The Closer
October 6
- Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary
- Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
- The Blacklist Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas — Netflix Series
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- There's Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series
- Sexy Beasts Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family
- Family Business Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Grudge / Kin — Netflix Film
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family
- Pretty Smart — Netflix Series
October 9
- Blue Period — Netflix Anime
- Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Going in Style
- The King's Affection — Netflix Series
- Shameless Season 11
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary
- Mighty Express Season 5 — Netflix Family
- The Movies That Made Us Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film
- Hiacynt — Netflix Film
- Reflection of You — Netflix Series
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
- Another Life Season 2 — Netflix Series
- In the Dark Season 3
- One Night in Paris — Netflix Film
October 15
- CoComelon Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film
- The Four of Us — Netflix Film
- Karma's World — Netflix Family
- Little Things Season 4 — Netflix Series
- My Name — Netflix Series
- Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1
- Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family
- The Trip — Netflix Film
- You Season 3 — Netflix Series
October 16
- Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family
- Victoria & Abdul
October 19
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film
October 20
- Found — Netflix Documentary
- Gabby's Dollhouse Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Night Teeth — Netflix Film
- Stuck Together — Netflix Film
October 21
- Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary
- Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Insiders — Netflix Series
- Komi Can't Communicate — Netflix Anime
- Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series
- Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series
October 22
- Adventure Beast — Netflix Series
- Dynasty Season 4
- Inside Job — Netflix Series
- Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film
- Locke & Key Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Maya and the Three — Netflix Family
- More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic — Netflix Film
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — Netflix Film
- Sintonia Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Wentworth Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel - The Series Season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Motive — Netflix Documentary
October 29
- Army of Thieves — Netflix Film
- Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
- Dear Mother — Netflix Film
- Mythomaniac Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
- Thomas and Friends Season 25 A
- The Time It Takes — Netflix Series
HULU
October 1
- Big Sky Season 2 Premiere
- Cake Season 5 Premiere
- Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Premiere
- Station 19 Season 5 Premiere
- The Bachelorette Complete Season 13
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Air Force One
- Ali
- Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween
- Boxcar Bertha
- Cedar Rapids
- Chasing Papi
- Class
- Clifford
- Clockstoppers
- Code 46
- Crimson Tide
- Date Night
- Dead of Winter
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
- Dr. No
- Edge of the World
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
- Flatliners (1990)
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- The Holiday
- House of Games
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- Hunt for the Skinwalker
- Intersection
- Licence to Kill
- Light It Up
- Lost In Space
- The Love Guru
- Mad Max
- Madhouse
- The Mask of Zorro
- Maze
- Mean Creek
- Meet The Spartans
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- The Offence
- Peeples
- The Perfect Holiday
- Queen of the Damned
- Racing with the Moon
- The Recruit
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road Trip
- Rushmore
- The Saint
- Signs
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Snatch
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Species: The Awakening
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Still
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Sweet Land
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
- Teen Wolf
- Theater of Blood
- Tooth Fairy
- Total Recall (2012)
- The Untouchables
- Victor Frankenstein
- Vigilante Force
- The Village
- The Vow
- Waitress
- What About Bob?
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- Within
- Wolves at the Door
- Wrong Turn 2
October 3
- Saturday Night Live Season 47 Premiere
- Finding Your Feet
October 4
- America's Funniest Home Videos Season 32
- Maggie's Plan
- The Program
- Unfaithful
October 6
- Castle (complete series)
October 7
- Baker's Dozen Season 1 – Hulu Original Series
October 8
- Jacinta – Hulu Original Movie
- Cannabis Evolution
October 9
- Shark Tank Season 13 Premiere
October 10
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Rogue Hostage
October 11
- Gunda
- Madonna and the Breakfast Club
October 12
- Champaign ILL Complete Series
- The Loneliest Whale
October 13
- Dopesick Series Premiere – Hulu Original Series
- CHiPS
October 14
- Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15
- Censor
- Out of Death
October 15
- America's Book of Secrets Season 2
- Beyond Oak Island Season 1
- Beyond Scared Straight Seasons 4, 5, 6
- Hoarders Season 3
- Little Women: Atlanta Seasons 1, 2
- Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 10
- Marrying Millions Season 2
- Nightwatch Season 1
- Seven Year Switch Season 3
- Swamp People Seasons 1, 2
- A Murder to Remember
- Cheer Camp Killer
- Miss India America
- Sleepwalker
October 16
- Home Sweet Home Series Premiere
October 18
- Dream Horse
October 20
- The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere
- Queens Series Premiere
October 21
- The Next Thing You Eat Season 1
- The Evil Next Door
October 22
- Gaia
October 23
- The Marksman
- Silent Night
October 25
- Come Away
October 26
- Maybe Next Year
October 27
- For Madmen Only
October 28
- First Date
- Smelliville
October 30
- Catfish: The TV Show Season 8D
October 31
- Spirit Untamed
HBO Max
October 1
- Admission
- A Royal Affair
- After the Thin Man
- All The President's Men
- American Gigolo
- American Graffiti
- Argo (Alternate Version)
- Bad Boys II
- Bad Boys
- Bad Words
- Ballet 422
- Being Flynn
- Best Man Down
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure
- Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey
- Billy Elliot
- Black Christmas (2019)
- Black Hawk Down
- Blades Of Glory
- Blazing Saddles
- Blood Father
- Bloodsport
- Blue Crush
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Broken City
- Caddyshack II
- Cake
- Cats
- Child 44
- City of God
- Clash of Titans
- Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer
- Culpa
- Danny Collins
- David Lynch: The Art Life
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Doubt
- Down A Dark Hall
- Downhill
- Drop Zone
- Dying Young
- El Cantante
- El Profugo
- Emma.
- Endless Love
- Entre Nos: The Winners 2
- Entre Nos: What She Said
- Family Matters
- Fifty Shades Of Black
- For A Good Time, Call... (Alternate Version)
- Full House
- Gangs Of New York
- Gangster Squad
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
- He Said She Said
- Hearts In Atlantis
- Hitch
- Hitman (Alternate Version)
- Hooper
- Hostage
- House of Wax
- House (2008)
- Imagine That
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
- J. Edgar
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Just Mercy
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kin
- Leap Year
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
- Less Than Zero
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Little Man
- Lincoln
- Lottery Ticket
- M*A*S*H
- Mama
- Marathon Man
- Misery
- Monster's Ball (Alternate Version)
- Moonrise Kingdom
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- Natural Born Killers
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
- Night Catches Us
- Orphan
- Parental Guidance
- Pariah
- Police Academy
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Private Parts
- Proof Of Life
- Racing Stripes
- Reservation Road
- Say Anything...
- Sergeant York
- Shaft
- Shall We Dance?
- She's All That
- Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Shrek The Third
- Six Degrees Of Separation
- Sliver (Alternate Version)
- Snitch
- Speedway
- Step by Step
- Stigmata
- Strange But True
- Superstar
- Super 8
- Talk To Me
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
- The Banger Sisters
- The Blind Side
- The Bonfire of the Vanities
- The Book Of Eli
- The Campaign (Alternate Version)
- The Cider House Rules
- The Cincinnati Kid
- The East
- The Eichmann Show
- The Internship
- The Invisible Man (2020)
- The Harvey Girls
- The High Note
- The Hours
- The Legend Of Hercules
- The Many Saints of Newark – Warner Bros. Film Premiere
- The Outsiders
- The Perfect Storm
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Quarry
- The Rite
- The Running Man
- The Way Way Back
- The 15:17 To Paris
- Things We Lost In The Fire
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- Trance
- Tully
- Twelve Monkeys
- Underwater
- Up In The Air
- Wall Street
- Warm Bodies
- Wendy
- XXX
October 3
- Simmer
October 4
- Laetitia Series Finale
- Niña Furia
- Sublet
October 5
- American Masters: Mike Nichols
- American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two
- El Verano Que Vivimos
- Level Playing Field Series Finale
October 6
- Muy Gay Too Mexicano – HBO Max short
- The Republic of Sarah Season 1
- Rosa – HBO Max short
October 7
- 15 Minutes of Shame Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- Craftopia Season 2A Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha – HBO Max Original Series
October 8
- Voyagers
October 9
- Birdgirl Season 16
- To Your Eternity Season 1
October 10
- It: Chapter 2
- Nuclear Family Series Finale
- Scenes From A Marriage Series Finale
October 11
- We're Here Season 2 Premiere
October 14
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea Series Premiere– HBO Max Original Series
- Little Ellen Season 1B Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- Love Spells (Amarres) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- Teen Titans Go! Seasons 1-6
- The Missing, (Os Ausentes) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu – HBO Max Original Series
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman – HBO Max Original Special
- Welcome to Utmark (Utmark) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
October 15
- In the Line of Fire
- Point Break (1991)
- Tu Me Manques
October 17
- Succession Season 3 Premiere
October 18
- El Huésped Americano (The American Guest) Series Finale
- Women is Losers
October 19
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
October 20
- Entre Hombres (Amongst Men) Series Finale
October 21
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius – HBO Max Original Series
- Reign of Superwomen Premiere – HBO Max Original Documentary
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr. – HBO Max Original Series
- Tuff Money (Bani Negri) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
October 22
- Dune – Warner Bros. Film Premiere
October 24
- Insecure Season 5 Premiere
October 26
- Maricon Perdido Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- The Mopes Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (The Caso Wanninkhof) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
October 28
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift – HBO Max Original Series
- In The Heights
- Love Life Season 2 Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR – HBO Max Original Series
October 29
- Victor and Valentino Season 2
October 31
- The Bachelorette Season 16
Amazon Prime
Coming in October (no date specified yet)
- Fairfax Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Arriving October 1
- All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series
- Beau Sejour Season 1
- Cities of the Underworld Season 1
- Hightown Season 1
- I Love Lucy Seasons 1-2
- Killer Kids Season 1
- Latino Americans Season 1
- NOVA: The Planets Season 1
- Pompon Little Bear Season 1
- Roadkill Garage Season 1
- Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah Season 1
- Supermansion Seasons 1-2
- The Hunter (il Cacciatore) Season 1
- The Kings Season 1
- The Trouble With Maggie Cole Season 1
- The Undertaker Season 1
- When Hope Calls:Season 1
- Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie
- Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie
- My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie
- A Good Year
- American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage
- Anaconda
- Atonement
- Bad Hombres
- Blue Crush 2
- Breach
- Bulworth
- Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
- Dear Christmas
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard: With A Vengeance
- Duplicity
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Fight Club
- Flash Of Genius
- Flight Of The Phoenix
- Fools Rush In
- Garden State
- Get Shorty
- Intolerable Cruelty
- It's Kind Of A Funny Story
- Killers
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- Last Action Hero
- Macho: The Hector Camacho Story
- Once Upon A Time In Mexico
- Raising Arizona
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Stomp The Yard
- Swimming For Gold
- Taken
- Thank You For Smoking
- The Bad News Bears
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Christmas Edition
- The Graduate
- The Grudge 2
- The Last Exorcism
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- The Thing
- Welcome To The Jungle
- Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special
October 3
- Prometheus
October 8
- Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie
- Madres – Amazon Original Movie
- The Manor – Amazon Original Movie
- Lansky (2021)
- Jessey and Nessy (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series
- Pan y Circo (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series
October 14
- Deutschland 83 Season 1
October 15
- Akilla's Escape
- I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series
October 16
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Wanderlust
October 29
- Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Disney+
Series with new episodes airing weekly in October
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season finale October 13)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Marvel's What If...? (Season finale October 6)
- Turner & Hooch (Season finale October 6)
October 1
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
October 6
- Among the Stars Season 1 premiere — Disney+ Original
- Black Widow
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad Season 1 episode "The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No"
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War Season 1
- Drain The Oceans Season 4
- The Ghost And Molly McGee Season 1
- Impact With Gal Gadot Season 1
- Muppet Babies Season 3
- Puppy Dog Pals Season 4
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 episode "Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E"
October 8
- Disney Junior Mickey's Tale Of Two Witches
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Under Wraps
October 13
- Apollo: Back To The Moon Season 1
- Just Beyond Season 1 premiere – Disney+ Original
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1 episode "The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle's Banana Splitz!"
- Secrets Of The Zoo Seasons 1 and 2
- The Wizard Of Paws Season 1
- Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Shorts Season 1
October 15
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
October 20
- Disney Insider episodes "Drawn To Life," "Muppets and the Haunted Mansion," "Our Very Own Studio Tour."
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off Season 1
- Marvel Studios: Assembled episode "The Making of Black Widow"
- PJ Masks Season 5
- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole Season 1
October 22
- Rookie Of The Year
- Thumbelina
October 27
- Disney Insider episodes "Harmonies of Harmonious," "Tiana's Cuisine," "Galaxy's Edge Expands... Virtually"
- Marvel Studios: Assembled episode "The Making of What If...?"
- Port Protection Alaska Season 4
October 29
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life
- McFarland, USA