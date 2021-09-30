Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in October

Netflix brings in a comedy big gun with a new Dave Chappelle special while all the streaming services provide chills and thrills for the Halloween season.

Netflix has great comedy in store this October with Dave Chappelle's new standup special, The Closer. Watch a newly-released teaser for the show above.

Netflix / Youtube / Screengrab

Of course, when it comes to new streaming entertainment available in October, naturally many might think of horror first, what with those eerie Halloween stores mysteriously popping up in every strip mall and jack-o-lanterns grinning from every doorstep. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon, and Disney+ all have viewers covered there.

For example, Netflix has chillers based on true events like David Fincher's masterful 2007 serial killer drama Zodiac as well a new season of Locke & Key, a horror series based on comics by Stephen King's equally talented horrormeister son Joe Hill.

HBO Max is delivering a gritty return to Tony Soprano's world (its own kind of horror for anyone on Tony's bad side) with the premiere of The Many Saints of Newark on October 1. Set in the tumultuous late 1960s, the movie is a prequel that tracks the early rise of the Sopranos mob boss (played by the late James Gandolfini's lookalike son Michael Gandolfini) that starts when he gets into "business" with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).

Over on Hulu, you can choose from sci-fi with just about every Star Trek movie ever to the comedy-horror of Teen Wolf—or the 2020 B-movie thriller with the ridiculous, over-the-top title, Cheer Camp Killer, if that's more your speed.

Amazon Prime is bringing new horror with selections like The Manor—an Amazon original movie about an old folks' home with creepy secrets—and giving us more Daniel Craig in the form of his surprisingly intense 2011 sci-fi thriller Cowboys and Aliens.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is keeping things mostly light this October with selections for kids (or possibly very high adults) like The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! and the surely bone-chilling Muppets Haunted Mansion. We're hoping that one involves a zombie Fozzie Bear.

As for Dave Chappelle—he's only scary if you're afraid of the raw, unvarnished truth. As he says in the trailer, "Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it to be funny." Chappelle's The Closer drops on Netflix October 5.

Make your fright night party plans with the selections listed below.

Netflix

Coming in October (no specific date announced)

A World Without — Netflix Film



An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series



Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series



Encounters Season 1



House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary



Inspector Koo — Netflix Series



The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary



October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary



Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special



Forever Rich — Netflix Film



The Guilty — Netflix Film



MAID — Netflix Series



Paik's Spirit — Netflix Series



Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family



The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime



Swallow — Netflix Film



A Knight's Tale



An Inconvenient Truth



Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1



As Good as It Gets



Awakenings



B.A.P.S.



Bad Teacher



The Cave



Desperado



The Devil Inside



Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood



Double Team



The DUFF



Eagle Eye



Endless Love



Ghost



Gladiator



Hairspray (2007)



The Holiday



Jet Li's Fearless



The Karate Kid (2010)



Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life



Léon: The Professional



Malcolm X



Observe and Report



Once Upon a Time in Mexico



Project X



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves



Rumor Has It...



Seinfeld Seasons 1-9



Serendipity



Spy Kids



Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams



Spy Kids 3: Game Over



Step Brothers



The Ugly Truth



Till Death



Titanic



Tommy Boy



Unthinkable



Waterworld



Zodiac



October 3

Scissor Seven Season 3 — Netflix Anime



Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film



October 4

On My Block Season 4 — Netflix Series



October 5

Escape The Undertaker — Netflix Film



Dave Chappelle: The Closer

October 6

Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary



Baking Impossible — Netflix Series



The Blacklist Season 8



Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things



The Five Juanas — Netflix Series



Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)



There's Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film



October 7

The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series



Sexy Beasts Season 2 — Netflix Series



​​The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime



October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family



Family Business Season 3 — Netflix Series



Grudge / Kin — Netflix Film



​​LOL Surprise: The Movie



My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film



Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family



Pretty Smart — Netflix Series



October 9

Blue Period — Netflix Anime



Insidious: Chapter 2



October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 — Netflix Family



Going in Style



The King's Affection — Netflix Series



Shameless Season 11



October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime



Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary



Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary



Mighty Express Season 5 — Netflix Family



The Movies That Made Us Season 3 — Netflix Documentary



Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It



Smart People



October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film



Hiacynt — Netflix Film



Reflection of You — Netflix Series



Violet Evergarden the Movie



October 14

Another Life Season 2 — Netflix Series



​​In the Dark Season 3



One Night in Paris — Netflix Film



October 15

CoComelon Season 4



The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film



The Four of Us — Netflix Film



Karma's World — Netflix Family



Little Things Season 4 — Netflix Series



My Name — Netflix Series



Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1



Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family



The Trip — Netflix Film



You Season 3 — Netflix Series



October 16

Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family



​​Victoria & Abdul



October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film



October 20

Found — Netflix Documentary



Gabby's Dollhouse Season 3 — Netflix Family



Night Teeth — Netflix Film



Stuck Together — Netflix Film



October 21

Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary



Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 — Netflix Family



Insiders — Netflix Series



Komi Can't Communicate — Netflix Anime



Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series



Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series



October 22

Adventure Beast — Netflix Series



​​Dynasty Season 4



Inside Job — Netflix Series



Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film



Locke & Key Season 2 — Netflix Series



Maya and the Three — Netflix Family



More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series



Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary



October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks



October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



October 26

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3



Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series



October 27

Begin Again



Hypnotic — Netflix Film



Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — Netflix Film



Sintonia Season 2 — Netflix Series



Wentworth Season 8



October 28

Luis Miguel - The Series Season 3 — Netflix Series



The Motive — Netflix Documentary



October 29

Army of Thieves — Netflix Film



Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series



Dear Mother — Netflix Film



Mythomaniac Season 2 — Netflix Series



Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)



Thomas and Friends Season 25 A



The Time It Takes — Netflix Series



HULU

October 1

Big Sky Season 2 Premiere



Cake Season 5 Premiere



Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Premiere



Station 19 Season 5 Premiere



The Bachelorette Complete Season 13



A.I. Artificial Intelligence



Air Force One



Ali



Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween



Boxcar Bertha



Cedar Rapids



Chasing Papi



Class



Clifford



Clockstoppers



Code 46



Crimson Tide



Date Night



Dead of Winter



Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules



Double, Double, Toil and Trouble



Dr. No



Edge of the World



Escape from Alcatraz



Exorcist: The Beginning



The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave



Flatliners (1990)



From Russia with Love



Goldeneye



Goldfinger



Happy Feet



Happy Feet Two



The Holiday



House of Games



The Hunger Games



The Hunger Games: Catching Fire



The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1



The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2



Hunt for the Skinwalker



Intersection



Licence to Kill



Light It Up



Lost In Space



The Love Guru



Mad Max



Madhouse



The Mask of Zorro



Maze



Mean Creek



Meet The Spartans



My Best Friend's Wedding



The Offence



Peeples



The Perfect Holiday



Queen of the Damned



Racing with the Moon



The Recruit



Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins



Resident Evil: Retribution



Road Trip



Rushmore



The Saint



Signs



Sleeping with the Enemy



Sleepless In Seattle



Snatch



Species



Species II



Species III



Species: The Awakening



The Spy Who Loved Me



Star Trek: The Motion Picture



Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan



Star Trek III: The Search for Spock



Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home



Star Trek V: The Final Frontier



Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country



Star Trek: First Contact



Star Trek: Generations



Star Trek: Insurrection



Star Trek: Nemesis



Still



Sweet Home Alabama



Sweet Land



The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3



Teen Wolf



Theater of Blood



Tooth Fairy



Total Recall (2012)



The Untouchables



Victor Frankenstein



Vigilante Force



The Village



The Vow



Waitress



What About Bob?



When A Man Loves A Woman



Within



Wolves at the Door



Wrong Turn 2



October 3

Saturday Night Live Season 47 Premiere



Finding Your Feet



October 4

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 32



Maggie's Plan



The Program



Unfaithful



October 6

Castle (complete series)



October 7

Baker's Dozen Season 1 – Hulu Original Series



October 8

Jacinta – Hulu Original Movie



Cannabis Evolution



October 9

Shark Tank Season 13 Premiere



October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation



Rogue Hostage



October 11

Gunda



Madonna and the Breakfast Club



October 12

Champaign ILL Complete Series



The Loneliest Whale



October 13

Dopesick Series Premiere – Hulu Original Series



CHiPS



October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15



Censor



Out of Death



October 15

America's Book of Secrets Season 2



Beyond Oak Island Season 1



Beyond Scared Straight Seasons 4, 5, 6



Hoarders Season 3



Little Women: Atlanta Seasons 1, 2



Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 10



Marrying Millions Season 2



Nightwatch Season 1



Seven Year Switch Season 3



Swamp People Seasons 1, 2



A Murder to Remember



Cheer Camp Killer



Miss India America



Sleepwalker



October 16

Home Sweet Home Series Premiere



October 18

Dream Horse



October 20

The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere



Queens Series Premiere



October 21

The Next Thing You Eat Season 1



The Evil Next Door



October 22

Gaia



October 23

The Marksman



Silent Night



October 25

Come Away



October 26

Maybe Next Year



October 27

For Madmen Only



October 28

First Date



Smelliville



October 30

Catfish: The TV Show Season 8D



October 31

Spirit Untamed



HBO Max

October 1

Admission



A Royal Affair



After the Thin Man



All The President's Men



American Gigolo



American Graffiti



Argo (Alternate Version)



Bad Boys II



Bad Boys



Bad Words



Ballet 422



Being Flynn



Best Man Down



Beverly Hills Cop



Beverly Hills Cop II



Beverly Hills Cop III



Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure



Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey



Billy Elliot



Black Christmas (2019)



Black Hawk Down



Blades Of Glory



Blazing Saddles



Blood Father



Bloodsport



Blue Crush



Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason



Bridget Jones's Diary



Broken City



Caddyshack II



Cake



Cats



Child 44



City of God



Clash of Titans



Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer



Culpa



Danny Collins



David Lynch: The Art Life



Desperately Seeking Susan



Dinner For Schmucks



Doubt



Down A Dark Hall



Downhill



Drop Zone



Dying Young



El Cantante



El Profugo



Emma.



Endless Love



Entre Nos: The Winners 2



Entre Nos: What She Said



Family Matters



Fifty Shades Of Black



For A Good Time, Call... (Alternate Version)



Full House



Gangs Of New York



Gangster Squad



Goodbye, Mr. Chips



Hacksaw Ridge



Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay



He Said She Said



Hearts In Atlantis



Hitch



Hitman (Alternate Version)



Hooper



Hostage



House of Wax



House (2008)



Imagine That



Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words



J. Edgar



Johnny English Strikes Again



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Just Mercy



Kill Bill: Vol. 1



Kill Bill: Vol. 2



Kin



Leap Year



LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!



Less Than Zero



Like Water for Chocolate



Little Man



Lincoln



Lottery Ticket



M*A*S*H



Mama



Marathon Man



Misery



Monster's Ball (Alternate Version)



Moonrise Kingdom



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation



National Lampoon's Vacation



Natural Born Killers



Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always



Night Catches Us



Orphan



Parental Guidance



Pariah



Police Academy



Poltergeist II: The Other Side



Poltergeist III



Private Parts



Proof Of Life



Racing Stripes



Reservation Road



Say Anything...



Sergeant York



Shaft



Shall We Dance?



She's All That



Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape



Sherlock Holmes (2009)



Shrek The Third



Six Degrees Of Separation



Sliver (Alternate Version)



Snitch



Speedway



Step by Step



Stigmata



Strange But True



Superstar



Super 8



Talk To Me



Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans



The Banger Sisters



The Blind Side



The Bonfire of the Vanities



The Book Of Eli



The Campaign (Alternate Version)



The Cider House Rules



The Cincinnati Kid



The East



The Eichmann Show



The Internship



The Invisible Man (2020)



The Harvey Girls



The High Note



The Hours



The Legend Of Hercules



The Many Saints of Newark – Warner Bros. Film Premiere



The Outsiders



The Perfect Storm



The Poseidon Adventure



The Quarry



The Rite



The Running Man



The Way Way Back



The 15:17 To Paris



Things We Lost In The Fire



Tim Burton's Corpse Bride



Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy



Trance



Tully



Twelve Monkeys



Underwater



Up In The Air



Wall Street



Warm Bodies



Wendy



XXX



October 3

Simmer



October 4

Laetitia Series Finale



Niña Furia



Sublet



October 5

American Masters: Mike Nichols



American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two



El Verano Que Vivimos



Level Playing Field Series Finale



October 6

Muy Gay Too Mexicano – HBO Max short



The Republic of Sarah Season 1



Rosa – HBO Max short



October 7

15 Minutes of Shame Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



Craftopia Season 2A Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha – HBO Max Original Series



October 8

Voyagers



October 9

Birdgirl Season 16



To Your Eternity Season 1



October 10

It: Chapter 2



Nuclear Family Series Finale



Scenes From A Marriage Series Finale



October 11

We're Here Season 2 Premiere



October 14

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea Series Premiere– HBO Max Original Series



Little Ellen Season 1B Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



Love Spells (Amarres) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series Premiere



Teen Titans Go! Seasons 1-6



The Missing, (Os Ausentes) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu – HBO Max Original Series



Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman – HBO Max Original Special



Welcome to Utmark (Utmark) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



October 15

In the Line of Fire



Point Break (1991)



Tu Me Manques



October 17

Succession Season 3 Premiere



October 18

El Huésped Americano (The American Guest) Series Finale



Women is Losers



October 19

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel



October 20

Entre Hombres (Amongst Men) Series Finale



October 21

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius – HBO Max Original Series



Reign of Superwomen Premiere – HBO Max Original Documentary



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It



The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr. – HBO Max Original Series



Tuff Money (Bani Negri) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



October 22

Dune – Warner Bros. Film Premiere



October 24

Insecure Season 5 Premiere



October 26

Maricon Perdido Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



The Mopes Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (The Caso Wanninkhof) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



October 28

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift – HBO Max Original Series



In The Heights



Love Life Season 2 Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) Premiere – HBO Max Original Series



The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR – HBO Max Original Series



October 29

Victor and Valentino Season 2



October 31

The Bachelorette Season 16



Amazon Prime

Coming in October (no date specified yet)

Fairfax Season 1 – Amazon Original Series



Arriving October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series



Beau Sejour Season 1



Cities of the Underworld Season 1



Hightown Season 1



I Love Lucy Seasons 1-2



Killer Kids Season 1



Latino Americans Season 1



NOVA: The Planets Season 1



Pompon Little Bear Season 1



Roadkill Garage Season 1



Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah Season 1



Supermansion Seasons 1-2



The Hunter (il Cacciatore) Season 1



The Kings Season 1



The Trouble With Maggie Cole Season 1



The Undertaker Season 1



When Hope Calls:Season 1



Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie



Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie



My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie



A Good Year



American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage



Anaconda



Atonement



Bad Hombres



Blue Crush 2



Breach



Bulworth



Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid



Dear Christmas



Die Hard



Die Hard 2



Die Hard: With A Vengeance



Duplicity



Exorcist: The Beginning



Fight Club



Flash Of Genius



Flight Of The Phoenix



Fools Rush In



Garden State



Get Shorty



Intolerable Cruelty



It's Kind Of A Funny Story



Killers



Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life



Last Action Hero



Macho: The Hector Camacho Story



Once Upon A Time In Mexico



Raising Arizona



Resident Evil: Retribution



Rugrats Go Wild



Stomp The Yard



Swimming For Gold



Taken



Thank You For Smoking



The Bad News Bears



The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel



The Christmas Edition



The Graduate



The Grudge 2



The Last Exorcism



The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou



The Thing



Welcome To The Jungle



Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special



October 3

Prometheus



October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie



Madres – Amazon Original Movie



The Manor – Amazon Original Movie



Lansky (2021)



Jessey and Nessy (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series



Pan y Circo (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series



October 14

Deutschland 83 Season 1



October 15

Akilla's Escape



I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 – Amazon Original Series



If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (New episodes) – Amazon Original Series



October 16

Cowboys & Aliens



Wanderlust



October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 1 – Amazon Original Series



Disney+

Series with new episodes airing weekly in October

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season finale October 13)



Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.



Marvel's What If...? (Season finale October 6)



Turner & Hooch (Season finale October 6)



October 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks



Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip



Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!



Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales



The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!



October 6

Among the Stars Season 1 premiere — Disney+ Original



Black Widow



Disney Junior The Chicken Squad Season 1 episode "The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No"



Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War Season 1



Drain The Oceans Season 4



The Ghost And Molly McGee Season 1



Impact With Gal Gadot Season 1



Muppet Babies Season 3



Puppy Dog Pals Season 4



Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 episode "Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E"



October 8

Disney Junior Mickey's Tale Of Two Witches



Muppets Haunted Mansion



Under Wraps



October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon Season 1



Just Beyond Season 1 premiere – Disney+ Original



Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1 episode "The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle's Banana Splitz!"



Secrets Of The Zoo Seasons 1 and 2



The Wizard Of Paws Season 1



Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Shorts Season 1



October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood



Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King



October 20

Disney Insider episodes "Drawn To Life," "Muppets and the Haunted Mansion," "Our Very Own Studio Tour."



Disney's Magic Bake-Off Season 1



Marvel Studios: Assembled episode "The Making of Black Widow"



PJ Masks Season 5



The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole Season 1



October 22

Rookie Of The Year



Thumbelina



October 27

Disney Insider episodes "Harmonies of Harmonious," "Tiana's Cuisine," "Galaxy's Edge Expands... Virtually"



Marvel Studios: Assembled episode "The Making of What If...?"



Port Protection Alaska Season 4



October 29