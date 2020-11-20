Heidi Klum Heats Up Instagram With Racy Photos and Video

The supermodel and TV host, 47, is as flawless as ever.
Heidi Klum

There's nothing sexy about quarantine...unless you're Heidi Klum. The America's Got Talent judge, former Maxim cover model and veteran model dropped a trio of tasteful nude selfies backed in May when the coronavirus pandemic's first wave forced many to stay home.   

Klum, who rarely posts racy photos on Instagram, captioned the slideshow spotted by the Smoke Room with just a black heart emoji, seemingly in reference to the black-and-white filter. 

More recently, the 47-year-old modeling icon shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of her other major TV gig as host of Germany's Next Top Model. There, she donned a leggy dress from fashion designer Thierry Mugler's 1998 Couture collection, writing that she'd been "Mulgerized" in the caption.

Klum no doubt has a wardrobe brimming with other examples of classic couture, but she was also happy to bust moves in a custom Savage x Fenty bralette and high-waisted briefs gifted to her by Rihanna's lingerie brand in October. 

Enjoy a few other recent Instagram highlights from Klum's feed, beginning with a photo of her relaxing in-the-raw with her giant adopted Irish Wolfhound, Anton. 

