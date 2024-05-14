Inside Maxim’s Miami Grand Prix Party

Pro athletes, TV stars, influencers, VIPs and stunning models revved up Maxim’s F1-themed Miami Race Weekend Party.

Gentlemen, start your engines! Maxim hosted its Official Miami Race Weekend Party on Friday, May 3. Known for its iconic events, Maxim gave guests a memorable kick-off to all the Formula 1 Grand Prix excitement ahead of Sunday’s big race at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first of F1’s three highly anticipated U.S. Grands Prix (Austin and Las Vegas will rev up in the fall) was the perfect reason for racing enthusiasts and Maxim devotees to come together to celebrate and rub shoulders with hundreds of top models, influencers, athletes, celebrities and local VIPs.

The star-studded affair was held at Hyde Beach, the first Miami location for this Los Angeles and Australia nightlife favorite, at the elegant Philippe Starck–designed SLS South Beach.

The party featured electrifying beats from renowned DJs Guy Laliberté and Anabel Englund. Guests included Miami Heat basketball player Patty Mills, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, reality TV stars Lisa Hochstein (Real Housewives of Miami), Johnny DePhillipo (The Bachelorette) and Monica Vaswani (Family Karma), numerous Maxim models and more. Also seen at the bash: actress Lilimar Hernandez, YouTube creators the Nelk Boys, singer Manu Manzo and twin models Shannon and Shannade Clermont.

Maxim’s Official Miami Race Weekend Party was curated in partnership with VIP Nightlife and Made Special.