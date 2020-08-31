Marvel Shares Moving Video Tribute to 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

"You will always be our king."

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel has shared a stirring video tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, 43, was not only the first Black actor to headline his own superhero tentpole movie franchise in playing King T’Challa in the 2018 blockbuster, but the late actor also channeled a series of legendary real-life figures, including James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson on the big screen.

Marvel shared the four-minute tribute video to Boseman on YouTube and Twitter, with the caption, "You will always be our king."

The moving clip features Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Boseman's fellow Marvel actors Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. paying tribute to Boseman's groundbreaking turn as King T’Challa, and his influence both on-screen and in real life. The video ends with Boseman saying of Black Panther, “I think when done right, it gives people hope. I found that it means a lot."

