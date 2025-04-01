Maxim’s ‘Welcome To Palm Springs’ Coachella Party Features Headlining Performance By Too $hort

Maxim‘s “Welcome To Palm Springs” Coachella festival kick-off party will feature a headlining performance by hip-hop legend Too $hort on April 10. The exclusive desert soiree—set to highlight Too $hort’s new Freaky Tales film and Maxim’s April Cindy Crawford cover—will be held just minutes from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival grounds at a sprawling estate with a private plane hangar transformed into the focal point of festivities. The expected guest list features industry notables, influencers, musical artists and a who’s who of the Coachella festival weekend ahead.

Former Maxim cover models Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd attend Coachella (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Too $hort’s headlining performance will be supported by DJ sets from Beau Cruz, Quenville, Lightleak and Hamoodie. With interactive activations by brand partners such as True Religion, Live Tinted, Heineken, Liquid IV, Culture Kings, Reclip App, La Croix, Monster Energy, Cloud23 x 10/10 Burger, The Honest Company, Tour Water, The Beast, Nasty Beast, Vacation Inc and FanFix, the immersive event is sure to set the tone for a high energy festival weekend, with more partners to be announced. Party attendees can expect a variety of fun-filled interactive elements: True Religion will showcase their latest festival collection; Cloud23, Brooklyn Beckham’s hot sauce line, will serve up their new collaboration with 10/10 Burger, the concept brought to you by Mike Majlak; Live Tinted will offer a beauty bar experience; and Reclip will host a live podcast studio.

(DWE Talent)

Freaky Tales—which opens nationwide in theaters on April 4—is based on a true story set in 1987 Oakland and premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks, Jay Ellis, Normani, Keir Gilchrest, Ji-Young Yoo and Ben Mendolsohn alongside Too $hort, and was Euphoria fan favorite Angus Cloud’s final film. It was written and directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (of Captain Marvel fame) and executive produced by Too $hort and David Weintraub.

(Courtesy of Enter)

Past “Welcome To Palm Springs” celebrations have included performers and attendees such as Charli XCX, Sydney Sweeney, Saweetie, Halsey, Alix Earle, Delilah Belle, Amelia Gray, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion, Ashley Greene, Dylan Penn, Bryant, Armani White, Paris Jackson, G-Eazy, Alessandra Ambrosio, Becca Brazil, Brandi Cyrus, Wallis Day, Foodgod, Patrick Ta, Tinx, Marta Pozzan, Camille Kostek, Natalie Alyn Lind, Kai Caster, Drew Ray Tanner, Victoria Justice, Sarunas Jackson, Keith Powers, Michelle Kennelly, Hannah Stocking, and many others, with this year sure to draw another endless flow of VIP guests.

(Courtesy of Enter)

Produced by one of Los Angeles’ premiere experiential marketing agencies, the event was conceptualized by ENTER and founding creative Zev Norotsky, who has curated a widely recognized annual weekend of programming tied to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festivals for the last decade. The annual “Welcome To Palm Springs” party, which relocated to Bermuda Dunes from Palm Springs proper two years ago, acts as a festival reunion party, welcoming key influencers, celebrities, music artists, athletes, nightlife notables, tastemakers, young creatives and entertainment industry elite alike.