Megan Thee Stallion Uncorks Tequila Brand Made For Her ‘Hotties’

Dubbed “Chicas Divertidas,” Meg’s blanco and reposado tequilas come in eye-catching bottles.

“Hot Girl Summer” now has a tequila to match: Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, is here just in time to shake up the winter doldrums.

The former Maxim Hot 100 star and “Roc Steady” hitmaker debuted two new tequila expressions (blanco and reposado) to mark her 30th birthday (February 15th, for those keeping track at home). Single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave from the Jalisco Highlands in Mexico (known for its red volcanic soil) comprises the eye-catching new duo, which arrives in a curvaceous, Angel’s Trumpet flower-inspired bottle almost as gorgeous as the artist herself.

The foray into the world of celebrity tequila made perfect sense, she said. Meg is far from the first celebrity to venture into the world of tequila, joining the likes of Matthew McConaughey (with 2023’s Pantalones Tequila launch), Kylie Jenner’s 818 Tequila and The Rock’s celebrated Teremana Tequila, not to mention George Clooney-founded, Cindy Crawford-approved Casamigos (suffice to say, the list goes on and on).

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said, calling each expression “smooth, sultry, and premium” while adding that “this process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”

The liquid is produced at the 121-year-old Casa Centinela, which cooks its sweeter agave (naturally sweeter thanks to the volcanic soil and cooler climate) in masonry ovens before distilling in copper stills. For an artist as celebratory as Megan Thee Stallion, onstage and off, an easy-sipping blanco makes perfect sense. Chicas Divertidas Blanco can be found at ReserveBar for an MSRP of $70 and is billed as “the ultimate pass-and-pour” spirit,” preferably with a few Stallion tracks as background music. The liquid is “delicately sweet” while boasting a “silky-smooth finish,” an enticing and very fitting descriptor for a Megan Thee Stallion-approved tequila. The reposado expression (also available on ReserveBar for an MSRP of $80) “is meant to be savored,” boasting an “elegant finish” befitting the chart-topping star. Chicas Divertidas has your soundtrack (and your bar cart) covered.