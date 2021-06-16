Post Malone Just Spent $1.6 Million on Diamond Teeth

The chart-topping "Rockstar" artist revealed his blinged-out new teeth on Instagram.

Getty Images

Post Malone has gone from inking tattoos on his face to installing a $1.6 million set of diamond teeth in his mouth.

Celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly--aka "The Father of Diamond Dentistry" who has worked with the likes of Travis Barker, Shaquille O'Neal and Odell Beckham Jr.--recently shared images of the eye-popping work he did inside Malone's mouth.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!,” the dentist captioned a black-and-white portrait of Malone with a cigarette between his newly-upgraded choppers.

“With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!”

Connelly added that the project was a collaboration between himself and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, a gem cutter team at Bichachi Diamonds and bling experts at Angel City Jewelers.

“Post Malone’s epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most ‘Drip,'” Connelly wrote.

While his new dental work may seem over-the-top, Malone continues to rake in the cash. Page Six reports that the rapper’s Crocs collaborations "continue to fly off shelves", he's set to headline both the Rolling Loud and Governors Ball music festivals this summer, and has a successful rose' wine line.

Malone, 25, is also the youngest artist in history to notch three Diamond-certified singles: "Rockstar," "Congratulations" and "Sunflower" have all sold 10 million units each.