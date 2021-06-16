Post Malone Just Spent $1.6 Million on Diamond Teeth

The chart-topping "Rockstar" artist revealed his blinged-out new teeth on Instagram.
Author:
Publish date:
Post Malone Promo

Post Malone has gone from inking tattoos on his face to installing a $1.6 million set of diamond teeth in his mouth.

Celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly--aka "The Father of Diamond Dentistry" who has worked with the likes of Travis Barker, Shaquille O'Neal and Odell Beckham Jr.--recently shared images of the eye-popping work he did inside Malone's mouth. 

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!,” the dentist captioned a black-and-white portrait of Malone with a cigarette between his newly-upgraded choppers.

“With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!”

Connelly added that the project was a collaboration between himself and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, a gem cutter team at Bichachi Diamonds and bling experts at Angel City Jewelers.

“Post Malone’s epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most ‘Drip,'” Connelly wrote.

While his new dental work may seem over-the-top, Malone continues to rake in the cash. Page Six reports that the rapper’s Crocs collaborations "continue to fly off shelves", he's set to headline both the Rolling Loud and Governors Ball music festivals this summer, and has a successful rose' wine line. 

Malone, 25, is also the youngest artist in history to notch three Diamond-certified singles: "Rockstar," "Congratulations" and "Sunflower" have all sold 10 million units each.

No image description

ronaldo-coca-cola
Food & Drink

Coca-Cola Drops $4 Billion in Market Value After Cristiano Ronaldo Urges People To Drink Water Instead

Heidi Klum Promo
Sports

Heidi Klum Roots For German Soccer Team In Tiny Crop Top

Joe Exotic marijuana promo
Entertainment

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Is Launching His Own Cannabis Line From Prison

Post Malone Promo
Entertainment

Post Malone Just Spent $1.6 Million on Diamond Teeth

Dewar's The Champions Edition Promo
Food & Drink

Dewar's Tees Up 'The Champions' Scotch Whisky for 2021 U.S. Open

Koenigsegg Gemera Promo
Rides

Koenigsegg Hypercars Could Soon Run on Volcano-Sourced Fuel

Left: Roger Waters of Pink Floyd; Right: Mark Zuckerberg
Entertainment

Roger Waters Rejects Facebook Ad Money, Calls Mark Zuckerberg 'One of the Most Powerful Idiots In The World'

Humpback whale breaches waters off the coast of South Africa.
News

Experts Question Fantastical Tale of Lobsterman Swallowed By Humpback Whale Off Cape Cod

Megan Fox This Is 40 Promo
Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Megan Fox's 'This is 40' Role: 'That Movie Is Not Aging Well'