Rocky Balboa's Boxing Gloves Are Headed to Auction

The fighter pilot helmet worn by Tom Cruise in "Top Gun" and a Darth Vader suit are also up for grabs.

Prop Store

Yo, Rocky fans: Here's your chance to score an authentic pair of boxing gloves worn by Sylvester Stallone in the classic 1976 sports movie via Prop Store's "Entertainment Memorabilia" live auction.

These aren't the iconic red gloves Rocky Balboa wore during his epic battle with Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed in the film's climactic 15-round heavyweight championship fight. Rather, the Casanova black gloves with white trim appear in gym scenes as Rocky's trainer, Burgess Meredith's Mickey Goldmill, prepares the Philly palooka for the fight of his life. Wear and staining is minimal, so the gloves should fetch between $12,000 and $16,000, Mental Floss reports.

Prop Store

The Rocky gloves are among 870 cinematic memorabilia items featured in the auction. Other notable highlights include a Darth Vader costume used to promote the original Star Wars (valued between $150,000 and $250,000) and Tom Cruise’s Maverick fighter pilot helmet from Top Gun (valued between $50,000 to $70,000).

More accessible offerings include Will Ferrell’s 1970s-style Anchorman suit (valued between $3,000 and $5,000), a Harrison Ford-signed Raiders of the Lost Ark poster ($1,000), and even a dehydrated Pizza Hut wrapper from Back to the Future Part II ($400).

Register to bid here before Prop Store's Entertainment Memorabilia auction goes live from August 26-27.