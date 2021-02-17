'The MICK Show' Episode 16: Estelle

“Get very clear about who you are and what you are here to do."
Author:
Publish date:
estelle 1200 630

Is there anything Estelle can't do?

Musically, the British singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actress can create classics in any genre. Hip-hop, soul, reggae, EDM—Estelle does it all. 

On the screen, she's a one-name star (she was born Estelle Fanta Swaray) in movies and voices legendary cartoon characters, including her standout role as Garnet on the ultra-popular Steven Universe.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

As a personality (her fellow Britons might say "presenter"), Estelle hosts a super successful daily show on Apple Music.

Now she’s on Episode 016 of The MICK Show to talk about how she does it all. Here’s one keyword: focus.

“Get very clear about who you are and what you are here to do,” Estelle tells host Mick Batyske. She also discusses how the wide variety of jobs and opportunities in her past all played important roles in creating the path she's still following today.

Follow show host Mick Batyske (@mick) and Estelle (@estelledarlings) on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show—presented in partnership with Maxim magazine (@maximmag)—are released every Wednesday! 

No image description

estelle 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 16: Estelle

happy-gilmore-v-shooter-mcgavin-screengrabs
Entertainment

Adam Sandler Celebrates 'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary With Golf Shot, Calls Out Shooter McGavin

Bugatti Centodieci Prototype Promo
Rides

Bugatti Reveals Best Look Yet at $8.8 Million, 1,600-HP Centodieci Hypercar

two stacks irish whiskey dram in a can promo
Food & Drink

'Dram in a Can' is World's First Canned Irish Whiskey

Curtiss The One
Rides

Curtiss Motorcycles 'The One' Is a Steampunk Electric Cruiser From the Future

Lotus E-R9 Promo
Rides

The Lotus E-R9 Is an Electric Race Car With a Fighter Jet-Inspired Design

Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks to the media in the press briefing room at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Awarded $1 Million Prize For 'Speaking Truth To Power'

Salma Hayek Promo
Entertainment

Salma Hayek Responds To Claims She Married Billionaire Husband for Money: 'Think What You Want'

Ferrari 308 Brawler Carlos Pecino Promo
Rides

This Ferrari 308 'Brawler' Concept Is a Brutish Blast From the Past