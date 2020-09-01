Buffalo Trace Launches Blanton's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The latest limited-edition expression from the Kentucky-based distillery is bottled straight from the barrel.

Buffalo Trace's legendary late distillery president Colonel Albert B. Blanton is getting another limited-edition bourbon named in his honor.

Blanton's Straight From the Barrel arrives as an uncut, unfiltered expression created using the same recipe as the 93-proof Blanton's Single Barrel and 103-proof Blanton's Gold. Because the whiskey is bottled directly from the cask, the proof varies. Provided art shows a hand-written label marked with a 128-proof/64-percent ABV, along with an ornate horse and jockey atop its stopper.

According to Buffalo Trace, the nose features notes of dark chocolate, caramel and butter with earthy undertones of walnut and hazelnut, while flavors of warm vanilla, oak, toasted nuts and a rich spiciness with hints of butterscotch or honey hit develop on the palate.

This evolution of Blanton's isn't the only special-edition, single barrel bourbon that Buffalo Trace has released recently. Earlier in 2020, the 97-proof Weller Single Barrel joined joined an existing Weller lineup. Meanwhile, the mean 128.4-proof Stagg Jr. arrived as another uncut, unfiltered barrel-proof whiskey in the Kentucky-based distillery's range.

Priced at $150, Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel this fall on a very limited basis.