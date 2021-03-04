Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Team For Rare Single Barrel Bourbon That Could Save Lives

Every bottle of this limited edition, 100 proof bourbon will be signed by the "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner.

Buffalo Trace is teaming up with country superstar Chris Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind charity to auction off bottles of an extremely rare single-barrel bourbon to benefit a good cause.

The whiskey brand is marking “Bottled in Bond Day” with a limited edition, commemorative E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel bourbon. One exquisitely special barrel was handpicked by the team at Buffalo Trace, and the contents have been bottled and sold through Stapleton's charity.

Each bottle will be signed by the "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner and will initially be used to support disaster relief in Texas, which was recently ravaged by a freak winter storm. The initial bottles are available for bidding on the online charity auction Charitybuzz and can be viewed here. The remaining bottles will be used to raise funds for a variety of charities across the country.

“The first glass of E. H. Taylor, Jr. I ever had was in the studio," Stapleton said in a statement announcing the initiative. "Vance Powell, engineer of both music & good times, brought a bottle to the session for inspiration. That week we recorded an entire album, and that album was Traveller. We’ve made it a point to keep a bottle around ever since."

"So when E. H. Taylor, Jr. approached us to partner up for an exclusive bottling in celebration of Bottled in Bond Day, it seemed like a natural fit since they were already a part of our musical journey."

The E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel was distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery and put in the barrel on Jan. 5, 2012. The bourbon is 9 years old and clocks in at 100 proof.

The E. H. Taylor, Jr. Bottled in Bond commemorative Single Barrel bottling will not be available at retail. It is only available through the charitable organization Outlaw State of Kind. To find out more about Outlaw State of Kind, click here.