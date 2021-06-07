Top Texas Bartenders Compete For Bourbon Punch Supremacy at 'Fish House Punch' Event

Presented by Fish House Live & Taste Network

Fish House Live's latest event rocked Austin to its boozy core on Sunday night. Kalimoxto, downtown’s best Basque-inspired Pintxo & Craft Cocktail bar from Chef Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye, was a perfect location for the first "Fish House Punch" event in Texas.

Austin’s best barkeeps went head-to-head in competition reintroducing one of the oldest surviving colonial American libations, "Fish House Punch," from the late 1700s. Thirsty Texans basked in the afternoon heat and drenched their need for Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

The amazing culinary team at Kalimotxo showcased sustainable fish and plant-based bites paired with wines from Ribera del Duero y Rueda, Spain’s two most prestigious red and white wine regions.

Every moment of the event felt curated, from the welcome cocktail to the playlist, patrons sipped stunning wines and enjoyed gorgeous bites from the kitchen before announcing the winner of the punch competition.

Austin’s competitors included Erin Ashford of Olamaie, Randy Attwood of Emmer & Rye, Aaron Kolitz of the US Bartender’s Guild Austin and Sarah Rahl of Austin Proper. Each barkeep accepted the challenge to create “Fish House Punch” with Buffalo Trace.

They presented the punch to a panel of prominent judges including Erin Russell of Eater Austin, Kirstyn Litchfield of Austin Shaker, Stacy Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Daniel Olivella of Barlata.

Fish House Live orchestrator Brady Lowe (founder of Cochon555, Taste Network, Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival) was the captain of a standout lineup of barkeeps, chefs, judges and wine professionals working together to spotlight sustainable fisheries.

The conversation was celebratory, combining gastronomy and responsible aquaculture with all proceeds benefiting a charity and culinary innovation in the state. The inaugural Fish House Punch event raised over $5,000 for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance.

In total, the event series to benefit charity will feature 12 prominent barkeeps across Texas, the winner of all events will travel to the Food + Wine Classic in Aspen.

Also, friends at home went behind the scenes with each barkeep on Instagram Live before the doors opened.

Each barkeep narrated Fish House Punch creatively which first appeared in 1735 at Schuylkill Fishing Company of Pennsylvania - which was the first angling cooperative and longest-running social club in English-speaking world, known to many as Fish House.

Erin Ashford’s punch, named “Salt Water Society,” is composed of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Batavia-Arrack, Peach Sweet Tea, fresh ginger juice, salted lime and sparkling Rose took top honors with judges and guests. She advances to the final round of judging.

If you live in Houston or Dallas, there is still time to snag tickets for events for Fish House at www.fishhouse.live.

Dates, Location, Times

Houston - June 8, 2021 at Be More Pacific, 5-7:30 p.m.

Dallas - June 9, 2021 at The Gaston Dallas, 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each, limited to 100 guests, and available at https://www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org/fish-house-punch

Friends of Maxim can save 20% by using the “INDUSTRY” promo code when checking out.

"This past year has been tough, we have one goal, to change the discussion towards the future of our food systems and how to support not only our local economy, but those people and charities dedicated to providing safe food in the future, we stand behind 100%,” stated founder Brady Lowe.

Special Thanks to Buffalo Trace Distillery, Spanish wine regions Ribera Del Duero and Rueda, Pacifico Aquaculture, Chef Kevin and the amazing team from Kalimoxto whose efforts are raising money benefiting the Texas Food & Wine Alliance (TFWA).

About Fish House

Fish House was Founded by Brady Lowe of Taste Network. at The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia during the Covid-19 quarantine. Fish House is a purposeful discussion on important categories of sustainable fish like Bycatch, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF), all while inspiring education and consumption of responsibly-cultivated products. Lowe began Fish House as a live-streaming event that explores the future of food in aquaculture, plant-based foods, wine regions and historic libations. Fish House is the incarnation of Lowe’s next chapter in culinary events and the future of food.

About Taste Network

Taste Network is a celebrated culinary agency that has been championing the good food movement since 2002. They offer strategic consultancy, marketing, and food and beverage expertise, while furthering the conversation about sustainable, ethical and delicious food and drinks from around the world. Taste Network educates influencers and consumers on the premium lifestyle, ultimately making them better, more knowledgeable ambassadors of the brands they work with.