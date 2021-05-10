First Look At Templeton Rye's New Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Whiskey

Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye is marking the launch of a nationwide small business grant program with a bold new flagship whiskey, and Maxim.com has the exclusive first look. The acclaimed Iowa distillery just launched the limited-edition Templeton 10 Year Reserve Rye, hand-selected from a single barrel.

After aging for a decade in charred American oak casks, the 104-proof spirit boasts notes of dark oak and honey alongside the brand's signature spicy rye flavor.

Templeton Rye

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out Templeton Rye's official tasting notes for the new whiskey here:

Aroma: Rich chocolate and vanilla. Toasted oak, green apple, and apricot

Rich chocolate and vanilla. Toasted oak, green apple, and apricot Taste: Smooth, dark oak with honeyed floral notes and our signature rye spice

Smooth, dark oak with honeyed floral notes and our signature rye spice Body: Silky smooth with a creamy, caramel feel

Silky smooth with a creamy, caramel feel Finish: Clean and long-lasting with lingering butterscotch.

Templeton Rye

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The debut of the new 10 Year Rye is accompanied by an announcement of the Templeton Entrepreneur's Grant Program—an admirable effort in light of the pandemic's economic impact. From May 10 through July 11, any American small business is invited to submit 250 words about why they should be considered for a $10,000 award.

Three winners will be picked by a five-person panel including Iowa-bred celebrities Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Legends Of Tomorrow) and Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), as well as Templeton Distillery co-founder Keith Kerkhoff and Iowan business owners Christina Moffatt (Des Moines' Crème Cupcake + Dessert) and Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson (BLK & Bold Specialty Beverage).

Templeton Rye

“Since 2006, Templeton has led the American Rye revolution that captures the essence of our hometown -- Templeton, Iowa – a small town with a strong spirit," Kerkhoff says. "To help celebrate, we are releasing our new Templeton Rye 10 Year Reserve as our most premium offering for the fans of Templeton to enjoy when they desire something extra special."

Priced from $85, Templeton 10 Year Reserve Rye is available now.