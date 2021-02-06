Iconic 'Jaws' Watch Worn by Richard Dreyfuss Gets 50th Anniversary Edition

You're gonna need a bigger watch.
Alsta was one of a slew of watchmakers that rose and fell in the 1970s, but the Swiss brand was revived in 2019 with the reissue of the Nautoscaph Superautomatic famously worn by Richard Dreyfuss in JawsNow Alsta is doubling down with a special edition of the movie-famous model in honor of its 50th anniversary.

While the 2019 Nautoscaph Superautomatic was nearly identical to the "Jaws watch," Alsta increased the case size and gave it an updated automatic movement (Seiko NH35A, 24 jewels). The latest version swaps out the Seiko calibre for a Sellita and adds more retro flair via gilt on the black dial, a design choice that's rare today but was common in the 1950s and 1960s. 

Whether Dreyfuss' great white-hunting marine biologist would have rocked a gilt dial is up for debate. As previously reported, he admits to being born into a wealthy family, but perhaps the gold accents would have been overboard to his taste.

See the full list of specs below: 

  • Case: 316L Marine grade brushed stainless steel with polished edges
  • Dimensions: 38mm diameter case, 43mm lug to lug, 20mm lug size
  • Crown: Screw-down, polished stainless steel
  • Dial: Gilt black, applied C3 Super-LumiNova
  • Hands: Tapered sword gilt with C3 Super-LumiNova
  • Movement: Automatic Sellita SW200
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date
  • Caseback: Stainless steel, engraved
  • Glass: Sapphire crystal
  • Water Resistance: 999ft/300m
  • Strap: Bars Spring-loaded stainless steel
  • Bracelet: Alsta “Hooper” Stainless Steel “Porthole” Style
  • Price: $2,090

The Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic 50 is available for purchase online at Huckberry and various other authorized retailers.

