Iconic 'Jaws' Watch Worn by Richard Dreyfuss Gets 50th Anniversary Edition

Left: Alsta, Right: Universal Pictures

Alsta was one of a slew of watchmakers that rose and fell in the 1970s, but the Swiss brand was revived in 2019 with the reissue of the Nautoscaph Superautomatic famously worn by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws. Now Alsta is doubling down with a special edition of the movie-famous model in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Alsta

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While the 2019 Nautoscaph Superautomatic was nearly identical to the "Jaws watch," Alsta increased the case size and gave it an updated automatic movement (Seiko NH35A, 24 jewels). The latest version swaps out the Seiko calibre for a Sellita and adds more retro flair via gilt on the black dial, a design choice that's rare today but was common in the 1950s and 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Whether Dreyfuss' great white-hunting marine biologist would have rocked a gilt dial is up for debate. As previously reported, he admits to being born into a wealthy family, but perhaps the gold accents would have been overboard to his taste.

Alsta

See the full list of specs below:

Case: 316L Marine grade brushed stainless steel with polished edges

316L Marine grade brushed stainless steel with polished edges Dimensions: 38mm diameter case, 43mm lug to lug, 20mm lug size

38mm diameter case, 43mm lug to lug, 20mm lug size Crown: Screw-down, polished stainless steel

Screw-down, polished stainless steel Dial: Gilt black, applied C3 Super-LumiNova

Gilt black, applied C3 Super-LumiNova Hands: Tapered sword gilt with C3 Super-LumiNova

Tapered sword gilt with C3 Super-LumiNova Movement: Automatic Sellita SW200

Automatic Sellita SW200 Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date

Hours, minutes, seconds, date Caseback: Stainless steel, engraved

Stainless steel, engraved Glass: Sapphire crystal

Sapphire crystal Water Resistance: 999ft/300m

999ft/300m Strap: Bars Spring-loaded stainless steel

Bars Spring-loaded stainless steel Bracelet: Alsta “Hooper” Stainless Steel “Porthole” Style

Alsta “Hooper” Stainless Steel “Porthole” Style Price: $2,090

The Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic 50 is available for purchase online at Huckberry and various other authorized retailers.