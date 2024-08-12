Louis Vuitton Just Reintroduced Its Classic ‘Millionaire’ Sunglasses

Celebrating two decades of the iconic designer shades.

(Louis Vuitton)

Good (or perhaps, great) taste transcends decades and indeed, trends: For the 20th anniversary of its Millionaire Sunglasses, luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has revamped the style under the guidance of its men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams.

(Louis Vuitton)

The pop superstar assuredly has an eye for style, be it his take on classically cool Rebook sneakers, an otherworldly Richard Mille watch collaboration or a revamped reboot of some stunning shades. Two models bring the Millionaire shades back to life in a way that only Pharrell can, with 1.0 and 3.0 editions available.

(Louis Vuitton)

Both bold frames are a new take on the timeless aviator style, with the 1.0 boasting a straight brow design and instantly recognizable LV embossed detailing. Color options include a handsome chocolate tortoise take, as well as a sharp black offering (Pharrell no doubt approves of both designs).

(Louis Vuitton)

The 3.0 model gets even more luxurious, if such a proposition is possible with Louis Vuitton sunglasses: Carbon fiber construction lends a lightweight, deft and durable touch. The material itself is normally found in luxury automobiles (assuredly another Pharrell-inspired touch).

(Louis Vuitton)

That each model features a bold brow and oversized lens, plus iconic Louis Vuitton branding, is a nod to both trends and the timeless nature of the shades themselves, not unlike Pharrell’s own style. Each frame comes with a price tag to match: The 3.0 Millionaires Sunglasses retail for $2,100, while the 1.0 model will set you back $780. For a fresh take on a legendary set of frames that might not see another update for two decades, it seems like a fair price to pay.