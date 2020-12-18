This Crazy Custom Lawn Mower Pays Tribute to Air Jordan XI Sneakers

WANT.
Author:
Publish date:

Honda's 150-mph "Mean Mower V2" is unequivocally the fastest ride-on grass shredder of all time, but what about the coolest? 

Enter the Mansory x BSTN GT XI. The German aftermarket tuner behind this Le Mans-inspired Ford GT collaborated with their countrymen at premium sportswear retailer BSTN to create a one-off, nearly all-black lawn mower to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan XI. 

Mansory Air Jordan Lawn Mower (2)

The choice in vehicle may seem strange—Mansory could have tricked out an S-Class descendent of Michael Jordan's famous Mercedes-Benz S600. But what only dedicated sneakerheads know is that legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield found inspiration for the AJ XI in a lawn mower.  

"It was a push mower but it was designed beautifully," Hatfield said in 2008, per SB Nation. "It really provided some of the inspiration for the Jordan XI because the lawn mower has to be really rugged."

Mansory Air Jordan Lawn Mower (3)

The custom GT XI is likely even more stunning than the push-behind model Hatfield witnessed, with various custom-made carbon fiber parts, a lavishly designed leather-carbon seat and a leather-carbon steering wheel. A conservative use of silver makes the "Jumpman," "BSTN" and "Mansory" logos pop. The traditional 25th anniversary color also adorns the the heel lettering and eyelets of the new Air Jordan XI Jubilee

To showcase the GT XI, BSTN enlisted FC Bayern Munich soccer sensation and Champions League winner Alphonso Davies to star a black-and-white video dubbed "Inspiration" that's set to Beethoven-tinged NAS single "I Can." 

Mansory Air Jordan Lawn Mower Promo

"Nothing's more inspiring than the past, except for the future," Davies says at the ad's conclusion.  

Click here to learn more about the Mansory x BSTN GT XI

This Crazy Custom Lawn Mower Pays Tribute to Air Jordan XI Sneakers

