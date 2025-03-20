Q Timex Turns Back The Clock To 1982 With ‘Ana-Digi’ Watch Reissue

The retro wristwatch brings the best of both worlds with analog and digital timekeeping.

(Timex)

Timex first began transitioning from automatic to quartz-powered timepieces back in the 1970s, but a parade of Q Timex reissues from that decade, including this “mystery dial” 1975 Enigma, have proven to be just as popular as the original designs they’re channeling. Now the classic American watch brand is turning back time not quite as far to 1982 for the brand new “Ana-Digi” reissue.

Depicted among Nintendo Entertainment System controllers and other quintessential pieces of 1980s technology, the watch is named for its dual display, featuring a classic analog watch face topped with a digital readout. Two variations are available in stainless steel: a brushed silver-tone finish with a clean black dial, or a gold-tone finish with a champagne dial.

(Timex)

For 2025, Timex sized down the case from 38 mm to 33 mm but retained the thin handset and polished crown/pushers. Functionally, it features dual time zone tracking, a chronograph alarm, 30 meters of water resistance and a calendar—everything you need, nothing you don’t.

It’s just the latest in a line of retro-inspired Q Timex releases that also include the gold-tone tonneau 1972, electric blue-dialed 1978 and “Liquid Crystal Analog” 1980 Reissues, all of which have been very affordable. As such, the Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue is available to purchase now from $179 via Timex’s website.