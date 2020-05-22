Samsung Unveils 4K QLED Outdoor TV Called 'The Terrace'

The summer-ready set is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models.

Samsung

While many of us have been cooped up for way too long watching screens indoors, Samsung's first 4K QLED outdoor TV, "The Terrace," is designed to be a breath of fresh air.

Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, the outdoor-optimized smart TV boasts a brightness level of 2,000 nits, anti-reflective coating and adaptive tech to minimize glare during sunny days, and is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All Terrace TVs feature quantum dot technology with 100 percent DCI-P3 color and Motion Rate 240 tech designed to bring crisp, lifelike picture quality to sports and other action-intensive content.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Samsung

Apps and videos can be mirrored on the big screen with a tap of a smartphone, and Samsung says that lower quality video content can even be upgraded to 4K. The company adds that the TV is easy to install in most outdoor settings, requiring only an AC outlet and mounting to get started.

Samsung

The Terrace TV, which already cranks 20 watts of stereo sound via integrated two channel speakers, can also be paired with a weather-resistant Terrace Soundbar for an enhanced audio experience.

Samsung

The soundbar comes with a built-in woofer, Distortion Cancelling technology, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant support. It can be mounted on a wall or directly to the TV.

Samsung

Like other speciality outdoor TVs tricked out with weatherproofing and other outdoor optimizations, The Terrace--which is the latest entrant in Samsung's "Lifestyle" line that includes the Serif, Frame, and Sero--unsurprisingly costs more than regular indoor TVs.

Samsung

The Samsung Terrace 55-inch model goes for $3,455, the 65-inch is $4,999, and the 75-inch display is $6,499, while the Terrace Soundbar is $1,199.99. They're available now in the U.S. and Canada, with international rollouts to follow.