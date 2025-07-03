The Best Fourth Of July 2025 Sales For Menswear, Tech, Home & More

Save big this holiday weekend on deals from Huckberry, Mack Weldon, Billy Reid, Apple, Nike, Tiami and much more.

(Huckberry)

There’s much to sort out ahead of a holiday weekend: Whether you’re wearing (or packing) the right polo shirt, whether you’ve stocked your beer fridge with the best new microbrews for summer, and perhaps even whether you’ve found your new signature fragrance for the season at hand. July 4th also brings with it another consideration: Scoring standout savings on a bit of everything on your list. From luxe audio accessories to elevated menswear, fresh sneakers, grilling gear, home decor and everyday carry selections, there are markdowns aplenty to be had in the days ahead. Trusted do-it-all retailers like Huckberry, fan favorite designers like Billy Reid, even the pocket knife purveyors at The James Brand are delivering the goods via some of the best prices of the year. Toast a summer holiday weekend with stellar discounts across the board.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Save up to 40% on everything sitewide from the resurgent fashion retailer. Shop here.

Adidas: Savings of at least 20% are yours for the taking on sportswear, outdoor gear and sneakers. Shop here.

(Alex Crane)

Alex Crane: Starting July 3rd, take 20% off sitewide from the effortlessly cool retailer, no code necessary. Shop here.

Amerisleep: Save nearly 30% on the company’s luxurious AS6 Black Series Mattress, with no code needed, among other deals. Shop here.

Apple: A variety of savings abound from the tech giant, including 25% off iPads, electronics and the best AirPods on the market. Shop here.

Bather: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with discount code: HEATWAVE. Shop here.

(BenchMade Modern)

Benchmade Modern: Save 20% sitewide on custom-made, American-made furniture and home goods. Shop here.

Ben Soleimani: Select full-priced items are 25% off, with discounts up to 70% off select sale styles at the luxe interiors brand. Shop here.

Best Buy: Save as much as 50% on top-of-the-line electronics, televisions, audio gear and more through the Best Buy Outlet. Shop here.

Bespoke Post: Shop the small business-approved, NYC-based retailer and score at least 40% off gear, home goods, menswear and more. Shop here.

(Billy Reid)

Billy Reid: Get up to 30% off a mix of classic and modern Americana menswear. Shop here.

BioLite: Get up to 44% off sitewide to celebrate the holiday. Shop here.

Bokksu Boutique: Starting July 1st, get up to 60% off sitewide on delicious international snacks, no code necessary. Shop here.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers and Wilkins: Save nearly 40% on the brand’s best-selling Bluetooth headphones, among other deals at the Bowers & Wilkins Outlet. Shop here.

Charles Tyrwhitt: Save big by selecting 4 shirts or polos for $199 at the iconic British retailer. Shop here.

Crane & Canopy: Save up to 70% on bedding and home décor through July 6th. Shop here.

Duluth Trading Co.: Select products from the rugged lifestyle retailer will be 25% off, starting July 3rd and running through July 7th. Shop here.

Everlane: Get up to 50% off at the minimalist retailer’s Summer Clearout Sale. Shop here.

FOCO: Use the code JULYSALE30 to take 30% off in-stock products sitewide. Shop here.

GREATS: The Brooklyn sneaker upstart is offering 25% off almost everything on site. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Take up to 40% off sitewide from the fan-favorite, rugged Americana menswear and gear retailer. Shop here.

Indochino: Use the code STYLE25 to take 25% off sitewide (and in-store) through July 6th, with some exclusions. Shop here.

(Mack Weldon)

Mack Weldon: Starting July 2nd, take 25% off the retailer’s Summer Collection when you buy 2 or more products, with no code necessary. Shop here.

Macy’s: Take as much as 70% off an array of stylish designer and big-name brand menswear from the long-running department store. Shop here.

(MR. PORTER)

MR. PORTER: Score major discounts (as much as 50% off) on an array of luxury designer menswear and more. Shop here.

Mugsy: Get 20% Cashback on your first order through July 5th, with no code required (simply provide your E-mail address). Shop here.

My Sheets Rock: Take 20% off temperature-regulating bedding with code “FIREWORKS25” through July 6th. Shop here.

(Nike)

Nike: Take at least 20% off a wide selection of lifestyle sneakers, performance trainers and more. Shop here.

Nordstrom: Ahead of the department store’s Anniversary Sale starting July 12th, score up to 60% off a wide range of designer brands. Shop here.

Organifi: Use the code Maxim15 to take 15% off sitewide through July 5th. Shop here.

Outerknown: Take at least 30% percent off a full lineup of the best sustainable menswear on the market. Shop here.

(Percival)

Percival: Get up to 60% off select items from the standout British retailer, with no code necessary. Shop here.

Public Rec: Save at least 20% on the performance menswear brand’s best-selling stretch pants and joggers, among other deals. Shop here.

(Reigning Champ)

Reigning Champ: Through July 26th, take up to 50% off select items from the sportswear favorite, no code necessary. Shop here.

Reverb: Get up to 66% off select electric guitars, synths, and more during the instrument marketplace’s “Independents” Day Sales Event. Shop here.

Saks OFF Fifth: Take an extra 25% off select summer must-haves online through July 6th. Shop here.

Sculpt Nation: Use the code TGL30 to take 30% off sitewide through July 5th. Shop here.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Sperry: Take an extra 20% off everything sitewide at the famed American footwear maker. Shop here.

State and Liberty: New customers can take 10% off using the code Maximfourth10 through the end of the day on July 4th. Shop here.

The James Brand: The acclaimed everyday carry company is delivering savings of up to 70% off through July 7th via its latest Sunset Sale. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: At the famously affordable menswear retailer, all sale products are up to 50% off. Shop here.

Tiami: The new luxury hybrid mattress from the founders of Leesa is running an exclusive 20% off (up to $700 per mattress) promo through July 9. Promo code: JULY4TH20 (auto-applied at checkout). Shop here.

(Tiami)

Timex: Take 20% off select watches for the famed American watchmaker’s Sun’s Out Save More sale through July 7th. Shop here.

Timberland: Take up to 40% off select styles via the legendary bootmaker and apparel brand. Shop here.

Todd Snyder: Take an extra 20% off on-sale designer menswear with the code EXTRA20 through the Todd Snyder Summer Sale. Shop here.

Tomahawk Shades: Use the code MAXIM25 to take 65-80% off the entire site through July 15th. Shop here.

Traeger: Savings start at 10% on some of the best grills and grilling equipment on the market, with savings of as much as $300, via Traeger’s Fourth of July sale. Shop here.

Troubadour Goods: Take 20% off the brand’s best-selling Orbis 2-Pocket Backpackk, no code needed. Shop here

(Traeger)

Untuckit: Take 30% off summer Styles & extra 30% off already marked down menswear items. Shop here

Weatherman: Starting July 1st, take 20% sitewide on stylish umbrellas and rain gear, no code necessary. Shop here.

WOLACO: Use the code TRAINING15 to take 15% off the brand’s Marathon Training Gear Collection through July 6th. Shop here.