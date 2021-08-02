The Colt Revolver That Killed Billy the Kid Is Headed to Auction This Month

The Wild West outlaw was gunned down by Deputy Sheriff Pat Garrett in 1881.
Author:
Publish date:
Colt Single Action Army Revolver Billy the Kid Promo

The gun that killed legendary outlaw Billy the Kid is being auctioned off by Bonhams this August. It's an 1880 Colt Single Action Army Revolver "Peacekeeper" in caliber .44-40— an iconic sidearm in its own right that was used widely in the 19th century by everyone from ranchers to lawmen. 

Colt Single Action Army Revolver Billy the Kid (2)

This example, serial No. 55093, features a 5.5-inch barrel, a crescent ejector, a D.F.C. stamp indicating approval from an Ordnance Sub-Inspector, worn walnut grips, and bluing on the barrel and cylinder flutes. 

But the excellent condition isn't what warrants an estimated auction value of $2-$3 million. It's legendarily lethal shot fired by Deputy Sheriff Pat Garrett, who was reportedly close friends with Billy the Kid before he was recruited to track and capture the on-the-lam outlaw.

Colt Single Action Army Revolver Billy the Kid (4)

Garrett first nabbed Billy the Kid and his gang less than two months after being appointed Deputy Sheriff. This weapon, then-nearly new, was confiscated for use by Garrett from gangster Billy Wilson. 

With a sentence to the gallows hanging over his head, Billy the Kid escaped from jail months later, killing two deputies in the process. But instead of fleeing internationally, he covertly roamed nearby the Fort Sumner ranch where he first met Garrett while the two worked together. 

Colt Single Action Army Revolver Billy the Kid (3)

Rumors of Billy the Kid's presence in the area led Garrett, John W. Pope and Deputy Thomas McKinney to the property. According to Garrett's own account, he was visiting with the ranch owner in his bedroom when Billy  entered the dimly-lit room, unable to identify his friend-turned-pursuer. Garrett fired the Colt revolver once, hitting Billy the Kid in the chest and killing him instantly.

The gun is one of many legacy pieces being offered in Bonhams' "The Early West" auction, including Wild Bill Hickok's Springfield Trapdoor Rifle, beginning August 27. For more information on what to bid on, go here.

No image description

futuro-house-marston-1b
Travel

This 1960s-Style Space Cabin Is the Ultimate Sci-Fi Getaway

Colt Single Action Army Revolver Billy the Kid Promo
Gear

The Colt Revolver That Killed Billy the Kid Is Headed to Auction This Month

nicole-kidman-nine-perfect-strangers
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ in August

Master & Dynamic’s MW08 True Sport Earphones Promo
Gear

Master & Dynamic MWO8 'True Sport' Earbuds Feature Kevlar Case and Wireless Charging

house-of-gucci-gaga-youtube-still
Entertainment

'House of Gucci' Trailer: First Look at Ridley Scott's Crime Drama Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver

Watchbox 5 Watches Promo
Style

5 Luxury Watches That Will Absolutely Elevate Your Daily Routine

Best Summer Backpacks Promo (1)
Gear

The Best Backpacks For Trips, Getaways and Everyday Carry

Lauren Blake Promo
Entertainment

Meet OnlyFans TV Travel Host Lauren Blake

Halsey If I Can't Have Love I Want Power Promo
Entertainment

Watch the Wild Cinematic Trailer for Halsey’s New IMAX Movie

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT