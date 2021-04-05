Zodiac Goes Deep With Limited Edition Sea Wolf GMT 'Crystal' Dive Watch
With its bold Spider-Man-colored bezel and universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker, this new Swiss-made Zodiac Sea Wolf GMT was designed to pay homage to the "Jet Age" -- the period from the late 1950s through today revolutionized by jet-powered air travel.
Each limited edition Zodiac Sea Wolf GMT runs off a Swiss Soprod C125 automatic movement and is distinguished by a brushed stainless steel case and bracelet.
Zodiac based this tenth Topper Edition Sea Wolf GMT "Crystal" (named after Silicon Valley-based Topper Jewelers) on its 1966 Aerospace model, which itself was a cranked-up version of the famed Super Sea Wolf dive watch.
Zodiac calls the bright red and blue timepiece "the pinnacle of expert timekeeping." It features a universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker that facilitates tracking of dual time zones. The name "Crystal" comes from the sunburst dial and red and blue bezel -- the combo is exclusive to Topper Editions.
Some additional specs below as per Topper Jewelers:
- 40mm case (Lug-to-lug: 47mm, Thickness: 13mm)
- Stainless Steel case and band
- Domed sapphire crystal
- Silver sunburst dial with applied hourly indexes
- Hands coated with SuperLuminova
- Three-link bracelet with a folding security buckle
- Water Resistant to 200 meters
Only 182 models will be sold. Get yours while you can at TopperJewelers.com. The Sea Wolf GMT "Crystal" retails for $1,795.