Zodiac Goes Deep With Limited Edition Sea Wolf GMT 'Crystal' Dive Watch

Undersea awesomeness.
With its bold Spider-Man-colored bezel and universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker, this new Swiss-made Zodiac Sea Wolf GMT was designed to pay homage to the "Jet Age" -- the period from the late 1950s through today revolutionized by jet-powered air travel. 

Each limited edition Zodiac Sea Wolf GMT runs off a Swiss Soprod C125 automatic movement and is distinguished by a brushed stainless steel case and bracelet.

Zodiac based this tenth Topper Edition Sea Wolf GMT "Crystal" (named after Silicon Valley-based Topper Jewelers) on its 1966 Aerospace model, which itself was a cranked-up version of the famed Super Sea Wolf dive watch. 

Zodiac calls the bright red and blue timepiece "the pinnacle of expert timekeeping." It features a universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker that facilitates tracking of dual time zones. The name "Crystal" comes from the sunburst dial and red and blue bezel -- the combo is exclusive to Topper Editions. 

Some additional specs below as per Topper Jewelers:

  • 40mm case (Lug-to-lug: 47mm, Thickness: 13mm)
  • Stainless Steel case and band
  • Domed sapphire crystal
  •  Silver sunburst dial with applied hourly indexes
  • Hands coated with SuperLuminova
  • Three-link bracelet with a folding security buckle
  • Water Resistant to 200 meters

Only 182 models will be sold. Get yours while you can at TopperJewelers.com. The Sea Wolf GMT "Crystal" retails for $1,795.

