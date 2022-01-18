Christie Brinkley, 67, Models Black String Bikini

The legendary supermodel looks as stunning as ever.

Christie Brinkley’s timeless beauty is on full-display once again in a new bikini-clad Instagram post that’s rightfully making the rounds.

The 67-year-old modeling legend donned a stringy black two-piece, sun hat and a sheer cream lace cover-up while promoting her SBLA Beauty brand lip gloss.

“Hat [check] Sunblock [check] SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt [check] Gratitude [check],” Brinkley captioned the image.

With just over 30,000 likes, the selfie is easily her most liked photo of 2022. A distant second is her first pic of the new year, in which Brinkley wore an elegant silver dress and matching platform heels. Around 17,500 of her 748,000 followers hit the “heart” button.

“Happy New Year 2022 I have big plans for you!” she began a poem.

“I’m going to learn a new language and take a master class. I’m going to make plenty of time to laugh sing and dance! (and that should help me fit back in my pants). I’m going to commune with nature be one with the trees, I’m going to reach for the stars and swim in the seas I will look on the bright side and be a good friend, and know that it’s never too late to begin.”

“So welcome to this brand new start, wishing you every joy as you follow your heart‼️” Brinkley concluded.

Let’s hope those swims in the seas are also documented on the ‘gram.