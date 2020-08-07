Kaia Gerber Could Be Mom Cindy Crawford's Twin in New Vogue Japan Cover Shoot

The 18-year-old supermodel is the spitting image of her famous mom.

Like mother, like daughter. Top model Kaia Gerber is turning heads in a new Vogue Japan cover shoot that's once again drawing comparisons to her model mom, Cindy Crawford.

Page Six compared Kaia's stunning black and white pics to a 1988 image of a young Crawford, but anyone who looks at Gerber's latest shoot would surely come to the same conclusion. Just check out the striking pics shared on Instagram by Kaia and Vogue Japan.

Kaia Gerber (left) in 2019 and Cindy Crawford at the 1992 MTV Music Awards. Getty Images

The mother and daughter beauties have drawn plenty of comparisons since Gerber made her runway debut in 2017.

Kai even playfully once wore the same black leather Versace outfit as Crawford wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. But, as Page Six notes, one foolproof way to tell them apart is that only Kaia has "an array of tattoos."