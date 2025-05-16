Meet The Maxim Hot Girl Summer Competition Finalists

These contenders are vying for a $25,000 cash prize, exclusive trip to Miami, professional photoshoot and a coveted feature in Maxim

After four months of diligent voting, 13 Maxim Hot Girl Summer competitors have earned their spots in the finals. A $25,000 cash prize, exclusive trip to Miami, professional photoshoot and a coveted feature in Maxim are all on the line. But even with this packed prize package, the Hot Girl Summer competition means something means something slightly different to each finalist.

Alkina Morana is dreaming of that Miami getaway, where she’ll soak up the sun and saltwater scents while burying her toes in the warm sand. April Sawyer has used the contest as a platform for unabashed self expression, fully living up to her mantra, “Live loud, live unapologetically.” Eileen Hayman’s Hot Girl Summer take rings similarly, as she’s “ditching the regrets and living with freedom.”

Christine Klezaras has enjoyed showcasing her unique energy and fashion sense, while Jennifer Carter says the competition “is all about presence, your personality should be in the room before you.” Patchi Weissman uniquely sees Hot Girl Summer as an experience that’s “about becoming the head-turning aura” and exuding “confidence that’s never ending and always lingering.”

“Hot Girl Summer” isn’t just a vibe, it’s a lifestyle. The decision time is here, and one of these fierce women will take the crown imminently.