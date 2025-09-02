This Solar-Powered Timex Expedition Field Watch Can Run 4 Months On A Single Charge

The new Timex Expedition Field Post Solar blends military-inspired design with an eco-conscious sensibility.

(Timex)

Timex is no stranger to making a tough, reliable timepiece, and the affordable American watchmaker’s new Expedition Field Post Solar is yet another testament to that legacy. This military-inspired field watch is built to be a go-anywhere companion, but it’s the clever use of modern tech and materials that makes it stand out.

(Timex)

At the heart of the watch is a solar-powered movement that can run for up to four months on a full charge, so you can forget about ever changing a battery. The sun’s energy also plays a part in the watch’s low-light legibility, charging the luminescent hands and dial markings to make sure the time is visible in any condition.

(Timex)

The watch is housed in a 41mm case made from recycled stainless steel with a brushed finish, a sturdy crown protector, and a screw-down crown and case back. Up top, an anti-reflective sapphire crystal protects the dial and a date window sits at the 3 o’clock position. The eco-friendly theme continues with a strap made from recycled plastic.

The Timex Expedition Field Post Solar will be available beginning Sept. 2 at Timex.com for $199 in three variations: a stainless steel case with a black dial on a green silicone strap, a gunmetal case with a blue dial on a black fabric strap, and a gunmetal case with a black dial on a black fabric strap. Check out a first look at all three colorways for Timex’s new solar-powered field watch above.