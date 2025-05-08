Wine Of The Week: Provocativo Spanish Sparkling Wine

The woman-led brand is owned by Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha and made by second-generation winemaker Briana DiTommaso.

(Bebe Rexha and friends pouring bubbly at Coachella/Courtesy)

Provocativo, a Spanish sparkling wine brand touting celebratory energy and bold female leadership, is making waves in the cava game with its signature bubbly. Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha, the brand’s largest shareholder and spokesperson, was even spotted pouring some at the Coachella Music Festival. The actual creation of Provocativo, which launched in 2019, is spearheaded by second-generation winemaker Briana DiTommaso, who grew up on a boutique vineyard in the Chicago suburbs, tending to grapes alongside her father.

(Provocativo)

Provocativo is crafted and bottled in Requena, Spain, the heart of cava country, and comes in a masquerade mask-adorned bottle. The brand sources its grapes from Requena, utilizing a non-vintage blend primarily featuring hand-selected Macabeo (75 percent) and Chardonnay (25 percent) grapes utilizing a traditional champagne-style method.

(Provocativo Winemaker Briana DiTommaso/Courtesy)

This artisanal process is key to producing a sophisticated sparkling wine that, like many other cavas, is ideal for celebrating at an eminently affordable price point. According to the brand’s official tasting notes, the pale yellow wine with green undertones and tiny bubbles “reveals inviting aromas of ripe pear and fragrant white flowers,” while the palate “offers a delightful interplay of citrus and subtle vanilla, balanced by a refreshing crisp acidity. The finish is elegant and clean, leaving a lingering impression of floral notes.” $29.99