Scentiment’s Hotel-Inspired Fragrances Bring Luxe Vacation Vibes Into Your Home

Featuring opulent scents inspired 1 Hotel Miami Beach, the Ritz-Carlton and Westin hotels.

If you’re lucky enough to have stayed in a luxury hotel, you’ve probably its particularly pleasant scent. From the moment you walk into reception right up to arriving in your private room, even the smell of an exclusive hotel is an integral part of the experience. What if you could recreate this experience in your own home? This is what Scentiment set out to do with their latest hotel collection. The Hotel Collection Scent Diffuser Mini Discovery Kit comes with a trio of fragrances inspired by some of the top hotels in the world—think the Ritz-Carlton or 1 Hotel.

According to the brand, the starter kit will help you “make any space smell like your favorite luxury hotel anywhere, anytime.” So, what is this product? Essentially, it’s a cold air diffuser that disperses clean fragrance oils into the air without the need for heat or water. With cold air diffusion, the chemical structure of the oil doesn’t change. That means it lasts much longer than your typical home fragrance.

The Mini Starter Kit features three of Scentiment’s top hotel scents for just $59.95, including 20 milliliters of each fragrance, which lasts around 14 days. When empty, customers can then either continue purchasing the 20-ml bottle for $17.95 or go straight up to the 500-ml bottle, which costs just $89.99.

The three Mini Starter Kit scents are:

The One, inspired by its namesake 1 Hotel Miami Beach, blends cardamon and Tuscan leather with sandalwood, amber, and musk.

Ocean Breeze, inspired by The Ritz-Carlton, has a blend of fresh marine notes, botanical jasmine, and citrus bergamot.

Day Dream, inspired by the Westin hotels, has a combination of white tea, aloe, and cedarwood.

Out of the three scents in the trial pack, Day Dream is a fan favorite. It’s a warm and soothing fragrance, with sweet white tea and earthy cedarwood, which creates a peaceful atmosphere. The One has much more of a mature, sensual scent to it, whereas Ocean Breeze is super fresh—you almost feel like you’re sitting on the golden sands of a coastal Ritz-Carlton resort if you close your eyes.

Setting up the machine is straightforward, and its three-interval setting allows for easy control of the fragrance intensity. Just follow the simple instructions and you’ll be treated to the luxurious fragrance notes in a matter of seconds, transporting yourself into the lobby of a fabulous hotel instantly.

Everyone remembers their first stay at their favorite luxury hotel. This scent discovery kit offers a great way to recreate the same decadent experience and relive those cherished memories at home. The trial kit is a great option for people who don’t know what scent they want, as it offers the chance to try out the best-sellers before committing to a full-size bottle. If you want to enjoy a five-star hotel experience at home, you may have found your new must-have accessory.