Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a 1,000-HP Hypercar Designed to Win Le Mans

It's one of the most extreme street-legal rides money can buy.
Author:
Publish date:
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (2)

Cue the Wagner, because the hellacious Aston Martin Valkyrie just got an even more extreme new spec that's designed take the lead at Le Mans

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (3)

Car and Driver predicted a new version of the British marque's flagship hypercar would be announced soon after a track-only track-only Valkyrie program was canceled. What's emerged is the still-street-legal AMR Pro, also developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (5)

In order to save an unspecified amount of weight, Aston has opted for a fully gas-powered powertrain instead of a heavier hybrid. An uptuned version of the Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 with a 11,000 rpm will produce 1,000 horsepower on the nose, down from 1,160 hp. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (4)

The diet continues with carbon fiber body work, carbon suspension wishbones, and a windshield and side windows made from Perspex acrylic. 

The chassis has also been lengthened and widened at the front to accommodate a more aggressively aerodynamic shell with improved underbody and overwing airflow. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (6)

The Valkyrie AMR Pro produces twice the downforce of its predecessor and can achieve lateral acceleration in excess of 3G. As production continues, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will be intimately involved to fine-tune the setup. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro_07 (1)

These changes have been made with one goal in particular: to achieve a win at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race. Aston is targeting a lap time of 3:20 around the 8.5-mile circuit, fast enough to potentially beat out all other competitors in the top LMP1 class. As Car and Driver notes, Toyota Gazoo Racing's 2020 Le Mans-winning TS050 Hybrid put in a best lap of 3:19.76.

Each customer who snags one of the 40 Valkyrie AMR Pros slated for production will also get to attend a bespoke track day experience, including track and pit lane access, support form the Valkyrie Instructor team, an FIA race kit and a VIP-hosted dinner. 

More details like price will be released closer to the scheduled delivery period later this year.  

No image description

the many saints of newark trailer
Entertainment

Watch The Rise of Young Tony Soprano in 'The Many Saints of Newark' Trailer

jackass-shark-week-2
Entertainment

The 'Jackass' Crew Is Teaming Up With 'Shark Week' For Must-See TV

Zenith Chronomaster Original Promo
Style

Zenith Updates a Classic Chronograph Watch With a Modern Movement

football is gay nfl video promo
Sports

NFL Video Declares 'Football is Gay' In Wake of Carl Nassib Announcement

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Promo
Rides

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a 1,000-HP Hypercar Designed to Win Le Mans

Canada Goose Men's Resolute Parka Promo
Style

Canada Goose Is Going Fur-Free Next Year

george-rr-martin-song-fire-ice-sixth-not-finished-main.jpg
Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Says Book Series Will End Differently From HBO Show

vin-diese-f9
Entertainment

Vin Diesel Says 'Cinema is Back!' As 'F9' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record

Screengrab from 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'
News

U.S. Government Report Can't Explain UFOs, Doesn't Rule Out Alien Life

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT