Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a 1,000-HP Hypercar Designed to Win Le Mans

It's one of the most extreme street-legal rides money can buy.

Aston Martin

Cue the Wagner, because the hellacious Aston Martin Valkyrie just got an even more extreme new spec that's designed take the lead at Le Mans.

Aston Martin

Car and Driver predicted a new version of the British marque's flagship hypercar would be announced soon after a track-only track-only Valkyrie program was canceled. What's emerged is the still-street-legal AMR Pro, also developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Aston Martin

In order to save an unspecified amount of weight, Aston has opted for a fully gas-powered powertrain instead of a heavier hybrid. An uptuned version of the Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 with a 11,000 rpm will produce 1,000 horsepower on the nose, down from 1,160 hp.

Aston Martin

The diet continues with carbon fiber body work, carbon suspension wishbones, and a windshield and side windows made from Perspex acrylic.

The chassis has also been lengthened and widened at the front to accommodate a more aggressively aerodynamic shell with improved underbody and overwing airflow.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro produces twice the downforce of its predecessor and can achieve lateral acceleration in excess of 3G. As production continues, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will be intimately involved to fine-tune the setup.

Aston Martin

These changes have been made with one goal in particular: to achieve a win at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race. Aston is targeting a lap time of 3:20 around the 8.5-mile circuit, fast enough to potentially beat out all other competitors in the top LMP1 class. As Car and Driver notes, Toyota Gazoo Racing's 2020 Le Mans-winning TS050 Hybrid put in a best lap of 3:19.76.

Each customer who snags one of the 40 Valkyrie AMR Pros slated for production will also get to attend a bespoke track day experience, including track and pit lane access, support form the Valkyrie Instructor team, an FIA race kit and a VIP-hosted dinner.

More details like price will be released closer to the scheduled delivery period later this year.

