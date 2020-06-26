This Toyota Tundra Has Been Modified Into an Off-Road Monster

Bring a Trailer

Not many eight-year-old Toyota trucks make headlines, but whoever modded this 2013 Tundra into a 4x4-ing force clearly wanted to make a powerful statement.

Bring a Trailer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Let's start with what came from the factory. The truck was ordered with Toyota's Racing Development off-road package, a 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, six-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system.

Bring a Trailer

The owner then installed an extraordinarily extensive list of upgrades to bolster is off-roading abilities, including a seven-inch suspension lift kit, three-inch body lift kit, an air suspension, Fox Racing shocks, remote reservoir dumpers, 20-inch rims wrapped in 37-inch Toyo Open Country tires, an ARB Safari snorkel to aspirate the engine when wading through deep muck or water.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bring a Trailer

Additional modifications include Bushwacker fender flares, custom front and rear steel bumpers, a Smittybilt X20 front winch, a custom roof rack with a ladder, a roof-mounted jack, power-operated running boards, and a second roof-mounted winch that lowers the spare tire, allowing access to the tailgate.

Bring a Trailer

The headlights, taillights and driving lights are all also aftermarket, and there are tons of what appear to be fake rivets covering the body, leading us to believe that the owner was going for an industrial look.

The interior is less drastic with mostly factory equipment, including gray leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a backup camera, navigation, and a JBL 12-speaker sound system with Bluetooth connectivity.

Bring a Trailer

The loudspeaker control unit, dual console-mounted fire extinguishers, laser-etched console switches, and electronic brake-proportioning valve round out the last custom features.

Sadly, this one-of-a-kind Toyota Tundra just sold for $40,100, but there's always Bring a Trailer's 1968 Lamborghini Miura auction.