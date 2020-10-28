Enter to Win This Mint-Condition Ford GT and Help an Awesome Automotive Museum

Omaze

Those who are lucky to come across one of the 4,000-some Ford GTs built in 2005 and 2006 will almost certainly be dealing with a private collector or auction house and a six-figure price tag. That's why the chance to win this mint-condition example along with $20,000 cash with just a $10 sweepstakes entry is particularly exciting.

LA's storied Petersen Automotive Museum, which has previously organized world-class exhibits of James Hetfield's hot rod collection and a slew of iconic movie cars, has launched a competition for Ford's first true supercar on Omaze as a way to generate revenue while the coronavirus crisis forces doors to remain closed.

Gear Patrol astutely notes that the Ford GT was originally launched as a tribute to the 1966 Le Mans-winning, Prancing Horse-beating GT40 featured in Ford v Ferrari. Cutaway doors, analog toggle switches and a red paint coat with white racing stripes serve as classic nods to the Carroll Shelby-engineered race car.

Beneath the glass engine cover is a vicious 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that sends 550-horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque through a Ricardo six-speed transmission to the rear wheels. And with just 1,500 miles on the odometer, we're betting that the all-American coupe can still hit a potent zero-to-60 mph of 3.3 seconds and screaming top speed of 205 mph.

The pristine interior features ebony leather interior, McIntosh sound system, and GT40-style ventilation grommets. Though the forged 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels are clad in new rubber, the original tires are also included. The car and cash together are valued at $327,000

Four different entry levels available: $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, and $100 for 2,000 entries. All donations will go to helping the museum extend its education programs both onsite and online and aid in the development of new exhibitions, community events and preservation activities.

Head to Omaze's website to enter by January 19 before the winner is announced on February 3.