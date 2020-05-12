The Jimco Reaper is an 800-HP Off-Road Monster Disguised as a Ford Raptor

Don't fear the Reaper.
Jimco's "Reaper" pre-runner appears to be a souped-up Ford Raptor, but looks can be deceiving.

Only the camouflaged fiberglass body is sourced from the Detroit-based automaker. Underneath the hood is a gigantic Chevy big block-based, 9.1-liter V8 that was built by Dougans Racing Engines to produce 800 horses and 700-pound-feet of torque. 

A GM 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission tuned by Gearworks sends the power to 17-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 40-inch BFGoodrich KR3 Race tires. 

Autoblog reports that the "Victory" chassis, independent front suspension and four-link solid rear axle were all designed by the Santee, California-based race shop. Fox springs and external bypass shocks allow for 26 inches of travel up front and 32 inches of travel in the rear.  

The interior isn't totally stripped down for racing, with electric buckets seats clad in diamond-stitched leather, a suede steering wheel, engine status and navigation displays, air conditioning, cruise control and a CB radio. 

The Reaper was built for Los Angeles Dodgers owner Bobby Patton, which explains the extra creature comforts and its street-legal status. A price wasn't disclosed, but Autoblog is confident that the Reaper easily cost Patton six figures. 

Reach out to Jimco online if you're interested in commissioning your own custom pre-runner. 