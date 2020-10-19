This Gorgeous Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Is Up for Grabs

Every single component of this classic coupe has been renewed, replaced or restored to achieve a better-than-new condition.

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

Gooding & Company's upcoming Geared Online October auction will feature an iconic Mercedes-Benz classic alongside a slew of 70s supercars and a handful of rare Ferraris.

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

We are of course talking about the 300 SL Gullwing, the unmistakable Formula One-bred German coupe that once held the distinction of being the world's fastest road-going vehicle. While the production version made those distinctive gullwing-style doors famous, Mercedes-Benz first adopted the design on the racing version three years earlier to save weight. Those would win titles at the Nurburgring, Carrera Panamericana and Le Mans throughout 1952 before 1,400 production coupes were manufactured from 1954 to 1957.

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

This example, a 1957 model year finished in silver over a green leather interior, underwent a 10-month body-off restoration at the hands of SoCal-based 300 SL specialist Jerry Hjeltness.

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

“Our restoration shop has just completed a full body-off restoration/remanufacture process on the above referenced automobile to a 100 point show standard," he told Gooding & Company. "The car has been completely disassembled. Every component was renewed, restored or replaced to new or better condition.”

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

Upon completion, the car was shown at the Le Cercle Concours in California, where it won Best of Show. While the 300SL Gullwing could fetch up to $1.3 million, another 1950s-era exotic is expected to sell for even more at Geared Online October.

Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

A 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Spider valued at $2-$2.75 million is also hitting the block. The first of just nine examples finished by legendary Italian coachbuilder Pietro Frua, this vehicle in particular possesses several features not seen on any subsequent model years, such an aluminum dashboard that's painted in the body color and a uniquely trimmed instrument panel.

Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

These are a couple Geared Online October's priciest offerings, but an assortment of more attainable retro rides and automobilia include a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible valued at $35,000, a 1982 Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible valued at $70,000, and a set of magazines from a Ferrari Cavallino event valued at $1,500. Click here to view the full catalogue.