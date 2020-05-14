The Nissan Z Celebrated In Lavish Photo Book

From the Datsun 240Z to the new 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition coupe.

Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition coupe. Nissan Motor Company

Since 1969, six Nissan Z generations have provided a budget-friendly way to satiate gearheads' need for speed. A new coffee table book, Nissan Z: 50 Years of Exhilarating Performance, recounts the Japanese sports car's rich history in glorious illustrated detail.

The Nissan 280Z Nissan Motor Company

Authored by Pete Evanow, a 30-year veteran of the auto industry and former Nissan Motorsports staffer, the high-octane tome explores all Z variants, from the revolutionary Datsun 240Z and the 80s-era, turbocharged 300ZX to the retro-inspired 350Z and the latest 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition coupe.

The turbocharged Nissan 300ZX arrived in 1984. Nissan Motor Company

In addition to a complete history of the Z, the book details the car's extensive successes in International Motor Sports Association and Sports Car Club of America events, including Paul Newman's racing stints for Bob Sharp and John Morton.

Race car driver and entrepreneur Steve Millen won two IMSA GTS Driver's Championships behind the wheel of a 300ZK Turbo. Nissan Motor Company

With more than 1.5 million cars have been sold in North America alone, Evanow gives special attention to Z-fans who have consistently supported the brand, thereby helping earlier models emerge recently as rapidly-appreciating collector cars.

The final Nissan 300ZX Turbo was sold in the late 1990s. Nissan Motor Company

Published by Motorbooks, Nissan Z: 50 Years of Exhilarating Performance is currently available to preorder on Amazon for $45 before the first copies are released on June 23.

The Nissan 370Z 40th Anniversary Edition in range-topping Fairlady Coupe Version ST trim. Nissan Motor Company