Porsche Celebrates Boxster's 25th Birthday With Anniversary Edition

In 1996, the first production Porsche Boxsters hit showrooms, attracting customers with a relatively accessible price and a catchy portmanteau of the words "boxer"—as in the German marque's longstanding boxer flat-six—and "roadster." The newly announced Boxster 25 Years marks a quarter-century of success for Porsche's entry-level sports car.

Porsche

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In accordance with its silver anniversary, the eye-catching convertible gets GT Silver Metallic base coat (though Deep Black Metallic and Carrera White Metallic are also on the table). Serendipitously, this is same color that appeared on the 1993 public unveiling of the Boxster concept car at the Detroit Motor Show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Porsche

"Neodyme,"a copper-like shimmering brown, helps bring contrast on the two-tone 20-inch rims, front apron, side air intakes and "25" badging. The fuel filler cap gets Porsche script from the Exclusive Design range, matching the high-gloss sports exhaust pipes. A windshield surround finished in contrasting black and a red fabric soft top embossed with "Boxster 25 lettering" round out the exterior.

Porsche

Like the top, the interior is styled after the original Boxster with a rich Bordeaux red leather, as well as a brushed aluminum appearance package, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with “Boxster 25" lettering and a heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

Porsche

The Boxster 25 Years gets the same powerplant as the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six cranks out 394 horsepower through either a seven-speed dual-clutch or a six-speed manual. With higher-performance former tranny and standard Sport Chrono package, it'll hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds on its way to 182 mph.

Porsche

The Porsche Boxster 25 Years is available to order now from $98,600, which is about $10,000 more than the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.