Porsche's Personalization Program Can Create Incredible Custom Supercars

The German marque's "Special Wish" program has made one-off machines for prestigious clients like Jerry Seinfeld.

Porsche's Sonderwunsch (Special Wish) VIP program is now an official formal offering, giving deep-pocketed customers the chance to help make truly one-off machines.

Road and Track reports that Sonderwunsch has been operating in some capacity since the 1970s, creating specially-designed Porsches for high-rolling clients like Tag Group CEO Mansou Ojeh and Porsche-loving comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld. Under the expansion plans, Porsche's existing Exclusiv Manufaktur and Classic divisions will collaborate on 1,000 cars with advanced color and trim options.

Additionally, no more than five one-of-one cars will get significant mechanical alterations annually. Buyers will work with Porsche for a year to hash out the technical details while paying a cool $100,000 in development costs before putting a cent toward actually bring their creation to fruition. Both classic and current cars are in the cards.

R&T was on a press call regarding Sonderwunsch and reports that Porsche reps were open to pretty wild suggestions, such as a Porsche 911 "Safari."

Meanwhile, Porsche Classic will continue to stay strong, with over 60,000 spare parts for discontinued rides and a repair shop tha can restore all cars prior to the 996-gen 911, Boxster Type 986 and the Carrera GT.

And prepare to feel old, because Porsche Classic's division now includes the first-gen Cayenne, nearly 20 years after the super-SUV debuted.