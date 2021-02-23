Watch the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Station Wagon Hit the Road in New Video

This isn't your dad's station wagon.
The  Porsche Taycan is already the German marque's top-selling model in the U.S., and the upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo teased in the video above could put more examples of the Tesla competitor in American garages. 

While the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo, Taycan 4S and most recently announced Taycan RWD all feature identical four-door designs and aggro low stances, the Cross Turismo gets a redesigned body and suspension that's meant for more rugged excursions. 

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Promo

Stefan Weckbach, gead of the Taycan model line, piloted a semi-camouflaged black Cross Turismo over frozen farmland, snowy forests and frigid creeks in the teaser. 

“We developed a completely new roofline, fitted with roof rails, a more generous second row and bigger trunk, all to make a car that is perfect for an active lifestyle," he says. "A car that is perfect for both an urban environment and the countryside.”

Simply put, the goal is to make Porsche's first EV more versatile than what's currently offered. 

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2

 “In order to enable it to handle light off-roading and gravel roads,” Weckbach continues, “we increased the ground clearance. And we optimised our suspension system so the Cross Turismo comes with a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode. This makes sure it does well on gravel roads in terms of stability, performance, and dynamics.”

No other information was released, but Car and Driver predicts that the Taycan Cross Turismo most likely be equipped with the 522-hp dual-motor setup from the Taycan 4S. 

Perhaps Porsche will offer the range-leading Taycan Turbo S's 750-hp powertrain as an option. 

No image description

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Promo
