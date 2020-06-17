Land Rover Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Range Rover

Land Rover

It's been five decades since the first Range Rover debuted with the luxurious comfort of a sedan and the off-road capability of a utility vehicle. Now Land Rover is celebrating with a top-of-the-line edition of the current, fourth-generation SUV.

Building on the flagship Autobiography, the Range Rover Fifty maintains the signature clamshell hood, distinctive floating roof, split tailgate and front fender vents that were first featured on the 1970 original.

Exclusive aesthetic elements include exterior accents in Auric Atlas, "Fifty" script that was personally designed by Land Rover creative executive Gerry McGovern, 22-inch wheels, and one of four exterior colors: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black.

Additionally, Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations customization division will paint an extremely limited number of Range Rover Fifty examples in one of three Heritage hues reproduced from the original Range Rover palette: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White.

More exclusive “1 of 1970” badging appears on the crafty cockpit's center console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates. All North American models will be powered by a 518-horsepower, 5.0-liter supercharged V8, but buyers can choose between a standard- and long-wheelbase body.

“In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart.” said McGovern. “Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”

More details on the Range Rover Fifty, including pricing and other specifications, will arrive later this year. Only 1,970 vehicles will be produced in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched.