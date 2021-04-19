This Insane Custom Ford Bronco 6x6 Is Coming in 2022

Bronco badassery.
Author:
Publish date:
Maxlider Brother Ford Bronco 6x6 Promo

Maxlider Brothers Customs just teased a Ford Bronco build that's even more badass than the Bloomington, Illinois shop's murdered-out "Midnite Edition." 

Maxlider Brothers' Ford Bronco Midnite Edition

Maxlider Brothers' Ford Bronco Midnite Edition

Like Hennessey Performance did with the RAM TRX-based "Mammoth," the new and classic Bronco specialists are installing an extra axle and two wheels to the recently relaunched off-roader. Renders show that it also boasts third row of seating and a menacing all-matte-black paint job. 

No additional specs were provided, but Motor 1 wisely predicts that the engine will need an output-increasing overhaul, or even a transplant. Ford's current most powerful factory Bronco offering is a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that's tuned to produce 310 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque, which ain't gonna cut it. 

One of the Motor City automaker's Coyote V8s would make sense, whether it be one of the 5.4-liters used in F-Series trucks or the supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8 that serves up 760 horsepower in the Mustang Shelby GT500. 

All we know for sure is that reservations for Maxlider Brothers Customs 6x6 Broncos are open now, with a $399,000 price tag. 

No image description

jake-paul-conor-mcgregor-getty-images
Sports

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor After Ben Askren Knockout

facebook-Linked_Image___matthew-mcconaughey-GettyImages-1169808377
News

Poll Shows Matthew McConaughey Beating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott If They Ran Against Each Other

Yanet Garcia Promo
News

Yanet Garcia, AKA 'World's Hottest Weather Girl,' Joins OnlyFans

Rolls-Royce Ghost Promo
Rides

Rolls-Royce Ghost: First Drive Review

goodtime hotel promo
Travel

Inside The Goodtime Hotel, Miami's Newest Art Deco Oasis

Elizabeth Hurley Leopard Print Promo
Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley Models 'Favorite Bikini' From Her Swimsuit Line

Maxlider Brother Ford Bronco 6x6 Promo
Rides

This Insane Custom Ford Bronco 6x6 Is Coming in 2022

jake-paul-ben-askren-GettyImages-1313062951
Sports

Watch Jake Paul Knock Out Ex-UFC Fighter Ben Askren In First Round

Bobcat Attack Promo Split
News

This Wild Video of a Guy Throwing an Attacking Bobcat Is Getting Millions of Views