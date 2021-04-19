This Insane Custom Ford Bronco 6x6 Is Coming in 2022

Maxlider Brothers Customs

Maxlider Brothers Customs just teased a Ford Bronco build that's even more badass than the Bloomington, Illinois shop's murdered-out "Midnite Edition."

Maxlider Brothers' Ford Bronco Midnite Edition Maxlider Brothers Customs

Like Hennessey Performance did with the RAM TRX-based "Mammoth," the new and classic Bronco specialists are installing an extra axle and two wheels to the recently relaunched off-roader. Renders show that it also boasts third row of seating and a menacing all-matte-black paint job.

No additional specs were provided, but Motor 1 wisely predicts that the engine will need an output-increasing overhaul, or even a transplant. Ford's current most powerful factory Bronco offering is a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that's tuned to produce 310 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque, which ain't gonna cut it.

One of the Motor City automaker's Coyote V8s would make sense, whether it be one of the 5.4-liters used in F-Series trucks or the supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8 that serves up 760 horsepower in the Mustang Shelby GT500.

All we know for sure is that reservations for Maxlider Brothers Customs 6x6 Broncos are open now, with a $399,000 price tag.