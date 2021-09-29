This Super Rare Jaguar XJ220 Is the Most Expensive Ever Sold

Once the world's fastest production car, this 212-mph missile could beat the Lamborghini Diablo and Ferrari F40 to 60 mph.

Bonhams

A 1993 Jaguar XJ220 just set the model record for the most expensive ever sold at $629,955, and that sum that will likely never be surpassed.

For one, the Monza Red over Sand-schemed supercar was presented in "good as new" condition at Bonhams' recent Goodwood Revival event.

Bonhams

Only two owners had put a combined 385 miles on the odometer, making it one of the "lowest-mileage, freshest and best-prepared XJ220s" to hit the market, according to the auction company.

The British marque also produced fewer than 300 examples of the XJ220 between 1992 and 1994, during which the 212-mph roadgoing missile reigned as the world's fastest production car around the Nurburgring.

Bonhams

With a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 plucked from Jaguar's track-only XJR-11 race car, the XJ220 beat all contemporary exotics to 60 mph, including classic legends like the Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Diablo.

And it almost never existed, as the XJ220 was never seriously considered for a production run. But when deep-pocketed fans of the feline-badged brand started sending blank checks upon seeing a concept at Birmingham in 1988, Jaguar was more or less forced to meet the demand.

Bonhams

As for this specific car's history, Bonhams has more details:

The XJ220 offered was dispatched on 16 August 1993 to original owner Woo Yung Tae through his company 'Primrose International,' as recounted on both the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Certificate and the original owner's manuals.



It was delivered to Germany and there stored throughout its life in dehumidified storage along with the rest of the owner's automobile collection, reportedly under the care and maintenance of a former Ferrari-trained mechanic.



Bonhams

The current owner acquired the car from the original collection through an intermediary in October 2015, and has maintained it in their own significant collection since.



It was appropriately taxed upon its entry into the UK, but while a NOVA was submitted to register the car, the registration process was never completed and the car remains never registered since new – surely one of the last XJ220s that can make such a claim.

Bonhams

The owner has invested in this motorcar's mechanical order, submitting it in late 2019 to noted specialists Don Law Racing to review an engine-out six-year service, including replacement of timing belts and other normal wear components, as well as the fuel tank, hoses, and main fuel pumps. The engine itself was rebuilt to ensure safe operation after many years in storage.



Accompanying are the original tool kit, car cover, handbooks in their leather wallet, wheel socket, and rear left- and right- wing moldings for use during servicing.