Paige Spiranac Tees Up Tips On How To Improve Your Golf Game This Winter

“I’m going to teach you how to get better in those chilly months.”

Paige Spiranac is taking another swing at improving your golf game with a new winter-themed YouTube tutorial.

“We work so hard on our games in the summer and you’re like, ‘Well, now what? I’m going to lose everything and I’m have to restart,’” Spiranac says in the video. “That’s not true, so I’m going to teach you how to get better in those chilly months.”

The bombshell golf influencer and Maxim Hot 100 leader then explains that when she is practicing indoors she does the same thing she does outdoors, in the clip dutifully uncovered by BroBible.

She says she starts by hitting her wedges because “it’s easy to get loosened up and to work on hitting the positions and just trying to find the center of the club face.

“If you can’t find the center of the club face with little chip shots and pitch shots, you are not going to find the center of the club face when you are swinging full. So always start out small and work your way big.”

Then Spiranac recommends using odd numbered clubs and working your way from small to big again, then she returns back to her wedges.

“Trust me,” she says. “This is a time where you grind and you get better and then you come out when it gets warmer and you are firing on all cylinders because you are practicing the right things.”

Paige then shares some drills and advises finding the ones that work best for you.

“They could be drills that help you with your positions that are more technical,” Paige says. “It could be a feel drill. Something that helps with your tempo. Really, again, it’s such an individualized process.”

Sounds like solid advice to us. Check out her latest golf video above.