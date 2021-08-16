Step Inside Floyd Mayweather's $18 Million Miami Beach Mansion

"Money" is livin' large from coast to coast.
Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has added an $18 million Miami Beach mansion to a real estate portfolio that already includes estates in Beverly Hill and Las Vegas. 

Floyd Mayweather Miami Beach Mansion (3)

In a video uploaded by the listing firm Douglas Elliman, agent Dina Goldentayer gives a tour of the three-story property, which is located on man-made Palm Island.

Floyd Mayweather Miami Beach Mansion (1)

According to the Los Angeles Times, the property boasts 11,000 square-feet of indoor space plus a 5,000 square-foot rooftop deck with views of the bay below and city skyline. 

facebook-Linked_Image___floyd-mayweather-GettyImages-943849882

The upper two levels are loaded with decks overlooking a patio with a pool, spa, and a private dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht. 

Floyd Mayweather Miami Beach Mansion (4)

Inside are nine bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, an a bevy of amenities including a movie theater, gym, game room, and an elevator that ascends to a master with hardwood floors and a spa bathroom. 

The massive waterfront residence represents a drop in the bucket for Mayweather. In 2018, "Money" edged out not just athletes, but  George Clooney, Kylie Jenner and The Rock to top Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid celebs, with $285 million in earnings.

Floyd Mayweather Miami Beach Mansion Promo

He's stayed busy in retirement, recently fighting YouTuber Logan Paul in an unjudged  exhibition bout that generated an estimated $50 million in PPV buys alone. 

No image description

