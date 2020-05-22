Tom Brady To Get 'The Last Dance' Treatment In ESPN Docuseries

Watch the trailer for "Man in the Arena", coming in 2021.

Tom Brady [Getty] Getty Images

In the wake of the runaway success of the The Last Dance, ESPN has greenlit a nine-part Tom Brady documentary series about the superstar NFL quarterback.

Man in the Arena hopes to give the same treatment to Touchdown Tom's career as it did to NBA GOAT Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

Watch the trailer here:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Deadline has details on what the Brady docuseries will cover:

The series will be Brady’s firsthand account of the most iconic moments of his NFL career, including each of his nine Super Bowl appearances as quarterback of the New England Patriots. Also in there will be smaller, seemingly insignificant instances that became pivotal events and paved the path of the future Hall of Famer’s journey, which takes a new chapter after his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Man in the Arena is being co-produced by ESPN along with Brady’s new company 199 Productions. The series will be spearheaded by ESPN Executive VP of Content Connor Schell, a veteran of the network's beloved 30 for 30 series, and executive producer of The Last Dance as well as the upcoming Bruce Lee documentary, Be Water.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” Schell said.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

In a statemenet, Brady said he is “excited” to be in business with ESPN and Disney.

“Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat,” Brady said. “This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”