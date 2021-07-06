Meet 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alicia Schmidt, Who's Headed To Tokyo Olympics

Celebrate the German track star's Olympic selection with some of her most stunning photos.

Alica Schmidt, who has been breathlessly dubbed the "world's sexiest athlete," is officially heading to the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The German track and field star first received her bombshell title four years ago after a Busted Coverage story went viral. Not only has the flattering superlative stuck, her long-term dreams of becoming an Olympian have come to fruition.

"TOKYO IS CALLING - I‘m going to the Olympics!," Schmidt announced on Instagram. "Still feels unreal! I’m so grateful and at the same time thrilled to experience something I have been dreaming of since I started all of this! Bring it on - I so can’t wait for this."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to the Daily Star, Schmidt will compete on the German team in the women's 4x400 relay and the Games' first 4x400 mixed relay. The Puma-sponsored runner has been competitive for years, having claimed silver at the 2017 European Athletics Under-20 Championship in the 4x400 relay.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While Schmidt boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone, she maintains a modest attitude regarding her "world's sexiest" status.

"I do not know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first," she has said per the Daily Star. "There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans."

Celebrate Schmidt's big news with her hottest Instagram photos below: