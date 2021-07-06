Meet 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alicia Schmidt, Who's Headed To Tokyo Olympics

Celebrate the German track star's Olympic selection with some of her most stunning photos.
Author:
Publish date:

Alica Schmidt, who has been breathlessly dubbed the "world's sexiest athlete," is officially heading to the summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

The German track and field star first received her bombshell title four years ago after a Busted Coverage story went viral. Not only has the flattering superlative stuck, her long-term dreams of becoming an Olympian have come to fruition. 

"TOKYO IS CALLING - I‘m going to the Olympics!," Schmidt announced on Instagram. "Still feels unreal! I’m so grateful and at the same time thrilled to experience something I have been dreaming of since I started all of this! Bring it on - I so can’t wait for this."

According to the Daily Star, Schmidt will compete on the German team in the women's 4x400 relay and the Games' first 4x400 mixed relay. The Puma-sponsored runner has been competitive for years, having claimed silver at the 2017 European Athletics Under-20 Championship in the 4x400 relay. 

While Schmidt boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone, she maintains a modest attitude regarding her "world's sexiest" status. 

"I do not know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first," she has said per the Daily Star. "There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans."

Celebrate Schmidt's big news with her hottest Instagram photos below: 

No image description

wheeler-fishing-pilar-1
News

Ernest Hemingway's Iconic Boat 'Pilar' is Back—And You Can Buy One

GettyImages-1298059627-mcgregor-poirier-promo
Sports

Dustin Poirier Reveals How Conor McGregor Can Beat Him at UFC 264

Hispano-Suiza Carmen Promo
Rides

Hispano-Suiza Returns to Glory With 1,100-HP, $2 Million Electric Hypercar

Shinola Eyeglasses Promo
Style

Shinola’s New Sunglasses Are Every Bit as Stylish as Their Watches

Alica Schmidt Promo
Sports

Meet 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alicia Schmidt, Who's Headed To Tokyo Olympics

zuck-4-muricah (1)
News

Internet Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg’s Flag-Waving, Surfboard-Riding July 4th Video

Air Time Watches Inspired by Aviation, Aeronautics and Pilots Promo
Style

Take Flight With The World's Coolest Pilot's Watches

Porsche 911 Book Promo
Rides

Celebrate the Legendary Porsche 911 With This Coffee Table Book

Toni Camille Promo
News

Meet Model Toni Camille, Who Went From Homeless To Successful OnlyFans Creator

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT