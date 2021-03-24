Adidas Debuts Most Eco-Conscious Stan Smith Sneaker Yet

The iconic kicks are going green.
Adidas Stan Smith Forever (4)

The latest twist on the Adidas Stan Smith doesn't change the look of the classic minimalist sneaker, but the silhouette is definitely going green with its most eco-conscious design yet.  

Adidas Stan Smith Forever (2)

Dubbed "Stan Smith, Forever," the new three-piece collection employs several features launched under Adidas' End Plastic Waste initiative, which targets a switch to 100-percent recycled polyester products by 2024. 

Adidas Stan Smith Forever (3)

The first two sneakers get uppers composed of Adidas' white Primegreen—a performance fabric void of virgin plastic—and white recycled rubber outsoles. 

Adidas Stan Smith Forever (6)

The men's variation is highlighted with planet earth-inspired graphics, gold eyelets, and green heel tabs, while the women's gets a white heel tab and an ivory tongue graphic. 

Adidas Stan Smith Forever (1)

The third also features a Primegreen upper, but it's complimented by Stan Smith's famous green heel tab. More earthy embroidery completes the look. All are packaged in an Adidas Originals blue shoebox composed of 90-percent recycled paper. 

Adidas Stan Smith Forever (5)

The Stan Smith, Forever collection first launched in early 2021. But to keep the hype going, Adidas tapped the Kermit the Frog, skaters Na-Kel Smith and Nora Vasconcellos, digital architect Iddris Sandu, actress Yara Shahidi, and tennis legend Stan Smith himself to star in a new environmentally-minded ad. 

The more kid-friendly kicks feature a number of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters, including the Hulk and Yoda. 

Adidas Stan Smith Forever Hulk (2)

Priced from $85, the Adidas Sustainable Stan Smith x Forever is available on the brand's webstore now. 

 

