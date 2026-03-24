Bowers & Wilkins Update Award-Winning Earbuds & Headphones With 3 New Colorways

A dash of fresh style meets high-fidelity sound from the acclaimed British brand.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Audio masters Bowers & Wilkins are upgrading the luxury brand’s exterior style with a new set of finishes for its signature Pi8 earbuds and Px7 S3 wireless headphones.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Leading the way is a duo of elegant finishes for the Pi8 True Wireless earbuds, with Pale Mauve and Dark Burgundy welcoming spring in refined fashion. The earbuds already come in a half-dozen eye-catching colors to complement their best-in-class audio technology, and little has changed on the interior of the compact, delightfully clear-sounding headphones.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

As the brand noted, both its earbuds and over-headphones still “continue to offer the industry-leading, award-winning audio performance each is renowned for, perfectly complementing their refined design and luxurious materials.” On the heels of its summer 2025 debut, the Px7 S3 leaned on the brand’s deeply resonant sound technology by looking to the Px7 S2E for design inspiration, and the luxe headphones now receive a bold Vintage Maroon retooling.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Features like aptX Lossless sound quality and re-engineered drive units further bolster the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, and with a stylish new colorway to match, the perfect fusion between impeccable form and function appears complete. At the time of the release of the Px7 S3, the historic British audio maker said that the “Px7 S3 takes everything you love about Bowers & Wilkins’ award-winning over-ear headphones and refines it to a new standard of excellence and elegance.”

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Just as impressive is the chic new finish of its Pi8 earbuds, which place a premium on comfort and feature TrueSound mode to avoid audio loss during on-the-go calls. The Pi8 model also emphasizes its True 24-bit audio connection and Active Noise Cancellation technology, while its Dark Burgundy and Pale Mauve stylings lend an extra dose of streamlined style.

Carbon Cone drive units also offer reduced distortion, and more than six hours of battery life are possible via its smart charging case (also now available in the company’s smart, rich new colors). Find the Pi8 online now at Bowers & Wilkins for $499 in a new duo of colors, along with the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 up for grabs at $479 in its stylish new finish.

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