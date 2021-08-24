Casio Vintage Celebrates 40 Years of 'Pac-Man' With Throwback Watch

Cop this wearable homage to an old-school arcade staple before its gone for good.

Pac-Man officially turned 40 in 2020, but Casio Vintage continues to celebrate one of the world's first blockbuster video games in all its 8-bit glory.

Casio

The Japanese watchmaker included an overload of references to the legendarily hungry yellow-roundel throughout the A100WEPC. According to Hypebeast, the retro model is based on the Casio F-10, which debuted in 1978 as world's first quartz digital watch featuring calendar functions and a resin case.

Casio

Up front are the original F-10's four buttons and LED-signifying "illuminator" logo in yellow text. The entire display is surrounded by one of the title's maze stages, complete with "Power Pellets," a fruit bonus, and of course, the hungry protagonist's four ghostly nemeses.

Casio

The upper and lower black-ion-plated bands play with the same theme, featuring Pac-Man being chased by and pursuing the ghosts. Rounding out the design is a stainless steel caseback with a laser-engraved recreation of the game's homescreen, including the 3D Pac-Man logo.

Casio

This isn't the first digital watch commemorating the 80s arcade staple, as Timex previously released a T-80 Pac-Man edition that sold out by the time news of the release was circulated.

Casio

Fortunately, you can order the Casio x Pac-Man A100WEPC right now for $99.95.