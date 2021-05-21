Converse and Draymond Green Unveil G4 'Hyper Swarm' Sneaker

Channel the three-time NBA champ with his signature kicks.

Draymond Green fans who've been eyeing Golden State Warriors star's signature Converse kicks on the court this past season can now cop a pair for themselves.

Officially dubbed the Converse G4 "Hyper Swarm" PE (Player's Edition), the special-edition sneaks feature an upper dipped in University Gold with black contrast detailing on the sockliner, midsole and Converse Star Chevron for pop.

As a nod to the "swarming" defensive play that's made Green a three-time NBA champ, an angry beehive graphic appears on each insole opposite the translucent gum outsole.

As with all Converse G4s, Nike's React foam keeps the heel cushioned, while Nike's Zoom pressurized air system helps wearer's explode comfortably off their toes.

Priced at $110, the Converse G4 Hyper Swarm Player's Edition drops on May 26.