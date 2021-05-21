Converse and Draymond Green Unveil G4 'Hyper Swarm' Sneaker

Channel the three-time NBA champ with his signature kicks.
Author:
Publish date:
promo

Draymond Green fans who've been eyeing Golden State Warriors star's signature Converse kicks on the court this past season can now cop a pair for themselves. 

Draymond Green Converse G4 (1)

Officially dubbed the Converse G4 "Hyper Swarm" PE (Player's Edition), the special-edition sneaks feature an upper dipped in University Gold with black contrast detailing on the sockliner, midsole and Converse Star Chevron for pop. 

Draymond Green Converse G4 (5)

As a nod to the "swarming" defensive play that's made Green a three-time NBA champ, an angry beehive graphic appears on each insole opposite the translucent gum outsole. 

Draymond Green Converse G4 (4)

As with all Converse G4s, Nike's React foam keeps the heel cushioned, while Nike's Zoom pressurized air system helps wearer's explode comfortably off their toes. 

Draymond Green Converse G4 (3)

Priced at $110, the Converse G4 Hyper Swarm Player's Edition drops on May 26. 

No image description

The One Bel Air Promo
Travel

Inside a $500 Million Mansion—The World's Largest and Most Expensive Home

Formula 1_ The Impossible Collection Promo
Sports

Race Through F1 History With This High-Octane Coffee Table Book

promo
Style

Converse and Draymond Green Unveil G4 'Hyper Swarm' Sneaker

lebron-joel-embiid-getty-images
Sports

First Round of NBA Playoffs Smackdown:  Lebron James Vs Joel Embiid

paige spiranac happy gilmore promo split
Sports

Watch Paige Spiranac Channel 'Happy Gilmore' for NHL Playoffs

hafthor-bjornsson-GettyImages-516480522
News

'The Mountain' From 'Game of Thrones' Reveals Stunning 110 Pound Weight Loss

facebook-link-image 2
Gear

How The New Apple TV 4K Can Enhance Your Entertainment Center

Maker's Mark x Bourbon Society Promo
Food & Drink

Maker’s Mark Teams With Black Bourbon Society For New Private Blend Whiskey

bear-grylls-luminox-1
Gear

Bear Grylls Reveals The Survival Watch Functions That Could Save Your Life